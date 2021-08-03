Police Hunt Killers In Drive-By Shooting

POLICE are investigating the country’s latest homicide that took place in the Sandilands Village Road area on Saturday afternoon.

Superintendent Sybrina Porter said police received reports of the incident shortly before 3pm on Saturday and when officers reached the area they found a man who paramedics later pronounced dead on the scene.

She said police understand the man was walking in the western direction on Sandilands Village Road when a silver coloured vehicle pulled alongside him and the occupants fired shots about his body, causing injuries.

The killing comes as the country experiences a significant increase in murders compared with last year.

During the first half of the year, murders were up 68 percent.

Police investigations are continuing in this latest incident.