Man Found Dead In Subdivision

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are seeking information from the public after a man died on Wednesday night with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim appeared to be in his mid-20s, but they have no name for the individual at this time.

The incident happened near the Kool Air Subdivision off Joe Farrington Road.

“What we have is sometime shortly before midnight gunshots were heard in this area. Police were called... and then discovered the body of a black male lying in this area. Injuries consistent with gunshots. EMS were called. They examined the body and found no signs of life,” said Michael Johnson, a police spokesperson attached to the Criminal Investigation Department.

“We’re appealing to members of the public from this area, especially if they have any information, to contact the police and their information will be kept in the most confidential way to assist us in our investigation.”

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man washed ashore in the area of Love Estates.

Paramedics were summoned and declared that there were no signs of life.

“Brief information is three men were fishing in waters off western New Providence, when the engines failed, and the vessel began taking in water.

“The men attempted to swim to shore. While one safely made it ashore, one is deceased while the other is still missing at sea.”

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with either of these incidents and other homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.