228 New Cases Of Covid-19

TWO-hundred and twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, historically the highest number of cases recorded in The Bahamas in one day.

In a note included in the release of Thursday’s figures, the Ministry of Health noted that nearly 500 new cases were reported between August 1 and August 5.

The week before – July 25 to July 29 – there were nearly 560 new cases confirmed.

Officials further noted that due to the Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, it was likely that people may delay getting tested for COVID-19.

As a result, in the coming days, numbers will probably be higher than usual.

“The Ministry of Health reports today (Thursday) that there were 228 cases,” the note read. “This number is an historical one as it is the highest number ever reported in The Bahamas in one day.

“The numbers seen today demonstrate that the virus that causes COVID-19 is ever-present and continues to be transmitted in the country. It should be noted that a total of 499 cases were reported between August 1st to August 5th, 2021. For the same time last week, July 25th to July 29, 2021, 558 confirmed cases were reported.”

It continued: “On August 2, 2021, The Bahamas celebrated Emancipation Day as a public holiday. It is noteworthy to mention that when we experience a holiday, members of the public may delay getting tested for COVID-19. Most laboratory facilities would be closed. The Ministry has observed that this often results in an uptick in the number of confirmed cases reported days following a holiday. The Ministry continues its monitoring to ensure timely responses to this evolving pandemic.”

New Providence accounted for the largest number of cases with 164, while Grand Bahama recorded 11.

In Abaco there were 15 new cases, 20 in Eleuthera, 12 in Exuma, three in Bimini and Cat Cay, and three in Andros.

There are now 122 people in hospital – 109 are listed as moderately ill and 13 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Two deaths are under investigation.

Officials said the country can get through this pandemic together by remembering to keep private social gatherings restricted to 5 or fewer persons, provided they are vaccinated; staying home if you don’t feel well; wearing a mask outside of your home; regularly wash your hands; remaining socially distant; and avoiding large gatherings at restaurants, workplaces, churches, celebrations and family reunions.