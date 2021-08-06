Bpl Issues In Western New Providence

BAHAMAS Power and Light experienced major issues in western New Providence overnight.

Some customers in these areas complained on Friday morning that their power had been off since Thursday night.

In a notice on Friday, the power provider confirmed the issues they were experiencing and the areas to which Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) had restored power to.

The statement read: "Bahamas Power and Light Company Limited (BPL) confirms that we experienced major issues in Western New Providence overnight. However, customers between Compass Point and Old Fort Bay have been restored as of this morning, and we anticipate restoration of customers in the area of Sea Beach and Caves Village by 10 am. Customers in Yuma Estates, Saffron Hills, Tusculum and the surrounding areas should have their power restored by about 11 am."

Last month, BPL chairman Dr Donovan Moxey called for consumers to “bear” with the company following several recent power outages in New Providence. Dr Moxey insisted the electricity provider is doing “ everything” it can to improve service.