Ian Ferguson: Minimising Covid Risk For Business Travellers

As we closed borders, cancelled events and self-quarantined at home on a mass scale, the travel industry - as well as most other sectors - began its plummet into a tailspin. The collective effort to save lives meant economic catastrophe for an industry that profits from people leaving their homes. The wound inflicted by the pandemic on the travel industry is deep, and it has not stopped bleeding yet.

As more people become vaccinated, we are nearing some sense of embracing the new normal of living with COVID-19. But even before the pandemic, businesses were already cutting back or eliminating non-essential work-related travel and focusing on building a remote work infrastructure. The near-collapse of the travel industry has further exacerbated the need to review who gets to travel and for what purpose.

Conferences and trade shows, which account for a significant volume of business trips, remain mostly virtual. Many offices remain closed, which limits sales and project-based corporate travel from both sides. Most experts agree that conferences and other industry events will make a strong comeback beginning in the fall of 2021 - either in hybrid form or in all-out in-person meetings.

Business leaders realise the value of face-to-face interactions and, despite the ongoing challenges, are making strides to resume. Here is a basic checklist for the safe re-introduction of business travel wherever you live:

Promote vaccination of those business travellers. Employees who have opted to NOT receive the vaccine should hear very clearly the tremendous risks for themselves and their families when they manoevere without the jab. Avoid conferences and travel to “hot spot” areas. There are some parts of the world where the pandemic rages on, and where vaccination rates are low. These destinations must be avoided. Provide information and training for employees traveling on business assignments. We often say that prevention is better than cure. Today we say information is golden and saves lives. Explore the option of shorter trips. The longer the trip, the higher the level of exposure.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.