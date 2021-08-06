Man Denies Damaging, Stealing Vehicles

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who denied damaging and stealing the vehicles of two women was granted bail on Friday before his trial.

Police arrested Lavardo Sherman after he was accused of causing over $300 worth of damage to a woman’s vehicle after stealing the front bumper off the car sometime between January 25 and 26.

He was further accused of stealing another woman’s Nissan Note in November 2020 and causing $200 damage to the car in the process.

When Sherman appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, he denied the allegations and the case was adjourned to September 22 for trial.

He was granted $3,500 bail in the interim.

Meanwhile, Michael Johnson was arrested after police alleged he broke into Fire or Smoke BBQ on July 17.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of housebreaking during his hearing before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans and his case was adjourned to October 4 for trial.

In the meantime, Johnson was granted $5,000 bail.