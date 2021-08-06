Man In Serious But Stable Condition After Stabbing

A MAN is in stable, but serious condition after he was stabbed while walking in the area of Finlayson and Curtis Street.

According to police the man, in his 20s, was walking when he was approached by another man known to him who then produced a knife and stabbed him in his neck.

He was taken to Accident and Emergency at the Princess Margaret Hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as serious, but stable.

Police said a 44-year-old man is assisting them with this investigation.