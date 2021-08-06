Men Charged In Connection With Fight Video

SEVERAL men were charged before a Freeport Magistrate’s court Friday after a video of a group of men fighting went viral on social media.

The video showed a lone man being beaten by a group of men. The incident happened on August 3, police said.

Before Magistrate Laquay Laing, Shemar Moss, 20, Anton Outten, 28, and Carlos Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on the charge of fighting and were sentenced to one month at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Carlos Williams was additionally charged with unlawfully carrying arms and pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to one month in prison.

Further, Shemar Moss, Steffon Moss, 22, and Mista Black, aged 27, were arraigned on the charge of causing harm. They all pleaded not guilty.

While Shemar Moss was granted cash bail in the amount of $2,500, Steffon Moss was granted bail of $2,000.

Black was granted $2,500 signed bail with one or two sureties.

Additionally, they were all ordered to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned until October 27, 2021 for trial.

Sergeant 2631 prosecuted the case.