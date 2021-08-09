Duane Sands Warns Of ‘Tsunami’ Of Infections

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas reached another grim milestone as it recorded over 600 new COVID-19 cases last week, including 228 cases on Thursday alone, representing the highest single day tally reported since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as the Ministry of Health announced nine more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the official toll to 304 up to press time.

The deceased victims included seven New Providence residents. They are a 20-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man who all died on July 20; a 54-year-old woman who died July 23; a 74-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who both died on July 29 and a 50-year-old woman who died August 3.

The other two deaths recorded included a 54-year-old Eleuthera woman and a 42-year-old man from Berry Islands who both died July 29.

Of the new cases recorded last week, there were 91 reported on Sunday, 35 on Monday, 78 on Tuesday, 67 on Wednesday, 228 on Thursday, and 118 on Friday for a total of 617.

Saturday’s data was not released up to press time.

The week before – July 25 to July 29 – there were nearly 560 new cases confirmed.

Health officials say in the coming days, the number of new infections will probably be higher than usual due to many getting tested this week after postponing it as a result of the recent Emancipation Day holiday.

According to the latest data, 120 people are in hospital sick with the virus, ten of whom are in intensive care.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said the high infection rates and increasing hospital cases shows that the country is in serious trouble. He added that more restrictive measures may be needed to arrest control of this pandemic.

He also believes the number of cases reported in the last several days is not an accurate depiction of the true number of infections in the country.

The actual number, Dr Sands said, is much higher and may even be triple the reported number.

“Bear in mind that those of us that work in the hospital or healthcare system are kind of like canaries in the mine,” Dr Sands said when contacted yesterday. “And so we see some things well before the general public does... well before it is translated into numbers.

“I don’t believe 228 is an accurate reflection of the number of daily cases in our community. It’s probably twice or three or four times that amount but confirmed cases are only a fraction of the actual number of cases so things are very serious.”

Dr Sands also reiterated his belief that the COVID mutations — particularly the Delta variant — presence in The Bahamas is what’s partly contributing towards further community spread.

“Notwithstanding the lack of laboratory confirmation of the presence of Delta in The Bahamas, I would put my professional reputation on the line and say that I believe the Delta variant is the reason why we’ve seen this traumatic uptick. That in combination with a number of other issues, so it’s a perfect storm as it were.”

He said healthcare workers continue to see a worrisome increase in hospital admissions among younger people and a significant number of pregnant women giving birth while battling COVID.

“If you look at the issue of pregnancy, we’ve had more than 100 and 120 pregnant mothers with COVID present to hospitals in Nassau and that makes their delivery more challenging.

“...I’m advised that we’ve seen more maternal deaths now as a result of COVID than we have seen in many years and so this ain’t no game.”

He added: “If you look at the deaths recorded (recently) people in their 20s (are) dying. We have persons under the age of 18 critically ill from COVID.”

The Bahamas has been battling this third wave of infections since February 28.

Last month, health officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions for New Providence, Grand Bahama along with North and Central Eleuthera to curb further spread, including tighter curfew hours, social limitations and travel guidelines.

However, yesterday, the former health minister said he believes the government should tighten certain measures especially as it relates to indoor activities.

He also said there is a need for cheaper COVID testing and more aggressive educational campaigns.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that we need to tighten the (reins), okay because until we allow the hospitals to recover and when I say hospitals, I say hospitals generally because all are feeling this surge, this overwhelming tsunami of COVID cases,” the Elizabeth MP said.

“Until we get that under control, there’s going to have to be more restrictive measures in place. That should include a dramatic reduction in indoor activity, indoor shared activity where people are carousing with individuals that are not in their circle.

“Whether you’re vaccinated or not, I think we need to double down on the educational campaigns to realise that mask wearing is not optional and mask wearing should not be on the chin or on the arm or hanging from their ear.”

Dr Sands said there needs to be a widespread understanding that fully vaccinated people can still contract and transmit the virus.

“I think the business that vaccinated people don’t transmit COVID is something that we need to put to rest,” he said. “Because they do. Vaccinated people get COVID. Vaccinated people spread COVID and so just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t give you license now to run around breathing on people.”

Officials have said 108,506 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered as of August 7.