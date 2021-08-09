Gunman Strikes In Yard

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating another homicide after a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds on Saturday night in a yard of an Odel Corner home.

Superintendent Sybrina Porter said the deceased is believed to be in his early 30s. Police have not officially identified the victim, but a relative told The Tribune the victim is Gervaise Anderson.

She explained that shortly after 8pm, police received reports of gunshots in the area.

“Officers responded to the scene. Upon their arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of a male lying in the yard of house number 21 (at) Odel Corner. Paramedics were called to the scene where the male was examined and there were no signs of life.

“The brief information that we have at this time is that the male along with another man was standing in the yard of house number 21 when a male approached, armed with a firearm, and opened fire on the men. The deceased collapsed at that time.”

The person who opened fire came on foot.

Asked if the other person who was with the deceased was injured during the shooting, she replied: “We don’t have that information.”

Asked if there was evidence to suggest the matter may be gang-related, Superintendent Porter said: “We can’t say that at this time.”

The victim’s brother, Gerzerio Anderson, recalled finding his brother face down with multiple gunshot wounds.

He said he was close with his brother and the two lived together. Mr Anderson said before the shooting, his brother asked him to get some drinks from a nearby shop.

“He sent me to the corner to get some drinks from the Chinese,” Mr Anderson said. “(By) the time as I gone and come back, ain’t no one could have (found) him and I asked one of the guys who was outside where he gone. He said ‘he gone through the short-cut and ain’t come back yet.’ I said let me go walk through the short-cut. I meet him on the ground. I turned him over, his eyes was open, but he was unresponsive.”

He said he was at a loss for words about what his family was feeling about the homicide.

He said his brother had just celebrated the christening of one of his children before he was killed.

Asked if his brother had complained that someone was out to get him, Mr Anderson said his sibling had “haters,” adding there were “plenty” of people who were “watching” his brother’s “progress”.

He said his brother, a mechanic, was doing well for himself and at 34 was building a house and had just bought a wrecker for his work.

He said the victim had some brushes with the law several years ago, when he was charged with possession of a firearm, but was not involved in gang activity.

“He was a generous man. He helped people if they needed help, always encouraged you to do better, stay out of problems, watch out for bad-minded people,” Mr Anderson said.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this latest incident and other homicides to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.