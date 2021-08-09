Mps Recalled To Pass Emergency Extension: House Reconvenes Tomorrow To Process Continuing Orders

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert will give notice of his intention to extend the country’s state of emergency beyond August 13 when the House of Assembly reconvenes tomorrow in response to the current resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Dr Minnis will give a national address tonight at 8pm to inform Bahamians of his administration’s plans related to the current COVID-19 Emergency Orders and the country’s future transition to a new legislative approach.

The country has been under a state of emergency since March 2020.

Government officials have said the discontinuation of COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders would largely depend on infection rates and the behaviour of residents. They had also indicated a few weeks ago the Minnis administration’s intent to let the orders expire this month.

However, since then, the nation has seen a sustained uptick of virus-related cases and hospitalisations as well as deaths, with officials attributing the latest spike to the presence of COVID variants and a relaxed adherence to the current health measures.

Ministry of Health officials reported a record 228 new cases on Thursday and 118 on Friday for a total 15,537 up to August 6. More than 100 people are said to be in hospital sick with the virus, while there have been over 300 COVID-19 deaths confirmed.

The current emergency proclamation, which allows for curfews, lockdowns and other restrictive measures, ends on Friday.

Another extension of the orders would require the government to table a resolution that has to be debated and passed in Parliament.

However, the House of Assembly has been on summer break since June.

In a letter obtained by The Tribune yesterday, Parliament Clerk David Forbes advised Parliament will now meet tomorrow instead of its previous adjourned date of September 22.

He added that parliamentarians will meet to consider another extension of the emergency powers orders.

“The speaker, acting on the recommendation of the prime minister, being satisfied as is required by the rules, that the circumstances of the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases requires the consideration of the Parliament to determine the extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders, herby gives notices as follows: an earlier sitting of the House Assembly will be convened on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at 10am,” the letter read.

The Office of the Prime Minister later released a statement saying a resolution to extend the existing emergency powers orders will be tabled in the House on Tuesday, adding Parliament will reconvene on Wednesday to debate and to pass the resolution.

The resolution is expected to be passed in the Senate on Thursday.

“The prime minister has fought throughout the pandemic to get vaccines for Bahamians,” OPM’s statement said.

“He will provide an update on additional vaccine supplies. He continues to work to save lives and livelihoods. The Bahamian economy has shown remarkable growth in recent months. Bahamians are getting back to work.

“The prime minister wants to protect our economic growth and job-creation, ensuring

Bahamian businesses can operate responsibly while also protecting public health.”

When contacted for comment yesterday, House Speaker Halson Moultrie told The Tribune he was informed by Dr Minnis on Saturday night about the government’s plans to have Parliament reconvened. He spoke to The Tribune before OPM released its statement.

Speaker Moultrie said he expects Dr Minnis to speak about the nation’s continued fight with the pandemic and make a case on why his administration believes the COVID-19 orders should be extended.

However, it is unclear how long the orders will be extended for, with the Nassau Village MP saying he didn’t want to speculate on the matter.

Mr Moultrie said: “The Prime Minister called last night (Saturday) and indicated that he wished for Parliament to be reconvened according to the constitutional rules where the Prime Minister should consult with the Speaker and lay out the reasons for Parliament to be reconvened.

“And he did that last night and I was satisfied based on the information that he provided that it was in the best interest of the people to have Parliament reconvened on Tuesday. His intent is of course to present Parliament with the reasons why the COVID-19 orders should be extended.

“Principally, it’s because of the resurgence of the coronavirus, the peak in the number of cases and the real likelihood that there are more variants of the virus out there other than the Delta variant and I believe that any government should be given the opportunity on behalf of the people despite the Parliament having a fixed date of adjournment of the 22 of September, I believe the government should be given the opportunity to reconvene Parliament in such circumstances.

“We are actually in an emergency situation and the country is facing a crisis and so I believe that the Prime Minister on Tuesday will table the documents with respect to the review of the COVID-19 orders and any changes that would be made,” Mr Moultrie added.

Asked if he thinks additional measures will be added to arrest control of the pandemic, the Nassau Village MP said he believes the government is seeking to strike an economic and health balance, adding there is a reluctance among officials to impose another lockdown.

Mr Moultrie also said it is highly likely that the House of Assembly will continue with its usual proceedings when it reconvenes Tuesday as opposed to taking a second summer break.

He told this newspaper: “When we reconvene Parliament, unless the government expresses an intent for this sitting to be a special sitting or an isolated sitting, we would no longer be on recess and it is very likely that the government will continue Parliament in its normal order of business as opposed to going to a second recess and having to reconvene again if circumstances change.”

As for what this means for his proposed “open Parliament” meetings, Mr Moultrie said he expects that the sessions—which were scheduled to begin this Wednesday—will be postponed to another date.

Mr Moultrie said he has received great interest from various groups about the initiative and assured it will not be canceled as a result of these new developments.

“It will not be cancelled. It will be postponed and rescheduled,” he added.