Top Hotelier: Covid Cases ‘Unacceptable’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas’ top hotelier last night branded soaring COVID-19 case numbers as “unacceptable” and backed the government imposing “prudent” measures and conditions to control the outbreak.

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president, did not specify what those measures to bring infection rates “currently going in the wrong direction” should be although the inference is that they need to balance health and the economy without disrupting tourism’s recovery.

Speaking after another 118 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Friday, to follow the record 228 recorded on Thursday, Mr Sands told Tribune Business: “There’s no question in my mind that something needs to be put in place that allows the Government to manage the process of COVID-19, which is currently going in the wrong direction.

“I believe certainly that the Government will be prudent in whatever concrete action needs to be put in place. I do support the Government acting to manage and put in place certain conditions that help to manage this whole COVID-19 outbreak.”

While pointing out that Thursday’s record case numbers had dropped by around half, or 110, the following day, Mr Sands added: “Even at those numbers it’s unacceptable and it’s important that the Government gets it under control.”

The BHTA chief said he was encouraged by last week’s arrival of more COVID-19 vaccines in The Bahamas, and the fact the Government will open more vaccination sites to the public this week. Also enthused by the “significant demand” for vaccination slots, which were being rapidly taken up when they became available, Mr Sands reiterated: “Vaccination is the solution for The Bahamas at this point in time.

“The sooner The Bahamas received the other additional vaccines that will be good news, and hopefully that announcement will be forthcoming some time this month. Vaccines and vaccinations are the positive signs for getting us out of this present position... We just have to do the things that are right, protect our people and mitigate against getting into the position of a runaway situation.”

Mr Sands said The Bahamas’ soaring COVID-19 infection rates had yet to have any impact on the pace of the tourism industry’s rebound from the pandemic. However, ass of Friday some 120 patients were hospitalised with COVID-19, and of those ten were requiring intensive care unit (ICU) treatment.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health said nearly 500 new cases were reported between August 1 and August 5. The week before, July 25 to July 29, there were nearly 560 new cases confirmed. Officials further noted that due to the Emancipation Day holiday on Monday, it was likely that people may delay getting tested for COVID-19. As a result, in the coming days, numbers will probably be higher than usual.

“The Ministry of Health reports today (Thursday) that there were 228 cases,” it added. “This number is an historical one as it is the highest number ever reported in The Bahamas in one day.

“The numbers seen today demonstrate that the virus that causes COVID-19 is ever-present and continues to be transmitted in the country. It should be noted that a total of 499 cases were reported between August 1 to August 5, 2021. For the same time last week, July 25th to July 29, 2021, 558 confirmed cases were reported.

It continued: “On August 2, 2021, The Bahamas celebrated Emancipation Day as a public holiday. It is noteworthy to mention that when we experience a holiday, members of the public may delay getting tested for COVID-19. Most laboratory facilities would be closed. The Ministry has observed that this often results in an uptick in the number of confirmed cases reported days following a holiday. The Ministry continues its monitoring to ensure timely responses to this evolving pandemic.”

Mike Lightbourn, president of realtor Coldwell Banker Lightbourn Realty, said last night: “I think we have to persist and keep things the way they are. It’s [COVID] not going to end any time soon. I don’t know what the alternative is. We’re in it for the long haul. Nobody knows what the right answer is.”