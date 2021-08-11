People At Gb Hospital ‘Sicker And With Poor Outcomes’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Grand Bahama, according to a leading health official who reported that more patients are coming to the hospital “sicker and with poor outcomes”, resulting in more deaths.

According to data from the Ministry of Health dated August 9, there were 26 hospital cases in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Dr Frank Bartlett, head of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Grand Bahama, said that number is even higher now. While cases are increasing, there is also a surge in demand on Grand Bahama for the vaccine, he said.

“We are seeing more cases in the hospital,” he said.

“We had 34 admissions yesterday. Persons are coming in sicker, and we are having more deaths, and when we look at cases on the dashboard it does not necessarily reflect what’s going on.”

Of the cases at the hospital in Grand Bahama, Dr Bartlett said three patients are on breathing machines, and “quite a few persons need high amounts of oxygen.”

Grand Bahama also reported 11 new cases of the virus on Monday.

When asked what residents can do to slow the spread of the disease, Dr Bartlett urged people to stay home, but if they have to go out, to avoid large gatherings.

“Second, if you develop symptoms, contact a physician as early as possible; do not wait to go to the hospital a week or two after becoming ill.

“We have patients coming in after being sick for two and three weeks, and they are becoming sicker, and the outcomes are not good,” he stressed.

“Third, get vaccinated,” Dr Bartlett said.

Since the surge in cases, Dr Bartlett said many people are coming to the vaccination centre in Freeport at the Susan J Wallace Centre.

He reported that appointment slots are all booked out for the next two weeks.

“We had a crowd at the centre yesterday (Monday), and we had some A/C issues that we are trying to resolve,” Dr Bartlett said.

“There is increased demand for vaccinations, and the biggest challenge is that we need to open up more slots, and yesterday we were booked out until August 20.

“Everybody now is getting an appreciation, and persons who were reluctant before, want to get vaccinated.”

Dr Bartlett said they are working to see how best to accommodate the demand.

In April, a second vaccination centre was designated at the Eight Mile Rock Clinic for residents in West Grand Bahama.

However, Dr Bartlett explained that finding suitable space on the island is an issue.

“The challenge in Grand Bahama is that since Dorian, availability of spaces is so limited,” he said.

When The Tribune visited the Freeport vaccination site, there was a line of people queuing for their shot. Some complained about the long wait time to be seen.

Gaynell Saunders, who was waiting for her first shot, said, “The problem I see here is that we need more centres in the different communities like EMR. Different places should have a centre that we can go to because this is ridiculous. You have people who have been here since this morning.

“It is hot and we are standing out here with these masks on your face.”

She said her appointment was set for 1.45pm, but judging from the line, she expected to wait for hours.

“I just spoke with a lady who said she was out here from 10am, and so they are running late, and they need to do something about that,” she added.

She said she decided to get vaccinated because of the rise in COVID-19 deaths and increase in hospital cases.

A resident named Sean was also there for his first shot. He said he made the choice to get vaccinated for convenience. He also said another vaccine site is needed in Grand Bahama so that there aren’t crowds of people waiting in the sun.

People may register for an appointment at vax.gov.bs.