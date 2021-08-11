Retailers Glad Curfew Won’T Prevent Shopping

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

RETAILERS were yesterday happy that the newest curfew change taking effect today does not prevent customers from shopping and gives workers sufficient time to get home from work.

And while they say they are seeing increased sales, some retailers say higher international shipping costs may soon have a knock-on affect on the prices of consumer goods.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that beginning today, a 9pm to 5am curfew would be imposed in both New Providence and Grand Bahama. Previously the curfew began at 10pm.

Nicole Aranha, operations manager at Lorene’s told The Tribune yesterday the company could breathe a sigh of relief that business will be able to continue as usual.

“People need time after work to just pick up something or make a quick run and get home. So, yes, I am glad that it wasn’t any earlier than that,” Ms Aranha said.

It is good news since Lorene’s, a clothing store, is also seeing a slight uptick in sales.

“It’s starting to pick up because I guess people need to get stuff now and travelling is such a hard issue. So, they are shopping at home, which is good, that’s besides online.”

Still, she said the store could be challenged in that prices may increase.

“The gentleman that picks up the shipments did say the cost of shipping containers went up. So, yes, it could cause prices to rise because business is already hurting from the year off having no business. They’re gonna have to pass it on to the customer.”

Jack Murray, of Sandy’s Limited, added he didn’t think the curfew change was a “big deal”, but to move it to an earlier time would be problematic for his business.

“I think nine is fine,” Mr Murray said yesterday. “Who’s gonna stay out later is gonna do it anyway. It doesn’t affect us because we are closed anywhere from 5.30pm to 7pm. Around those times most of the stores are closed so at least we can stay open until 7 and they have two hours to get home.

“If they do it any earlier, we’ll have a problem.”

Sandy’s is also experiencing increased sales, although Mr Murray admitted business is not what it usually is.

“We’ll see what happens if they do this VAT-free thing for the last couple of weeks. We’ll see if people will find some more money, then, but the problem is people are still out of work.

“People don’t have the money. You know they really don’t have it when they start spending the American money that they don’t touch unless they are planning to travel.

“But still we are better off this year than we were last year.”

Mr Murray said his company was fortunate to have goods to sell as he lamented increased pricing on shipping containers.

Usually, he said a container from Europe would cost around $5,000, but now the cost has more than tripled to $18,000.

“They have tripled their fees and the price makes it difficult and you are lucky if you can book a container.

“I have one now and am trying to bring it in. I am having to pay almost $18,000 so it’s hurting everybody, and they are being greedy because of all the money they lost last year and trying to make it all up in one shot. They don’t care.”

Despite this, he said Sandy’s has maintained pricing.

“We haven’t gone up on anything because I order my goods and they are all pre-ticketed so I can’t change them anyway, but it is what it is,” Mr Murray said.