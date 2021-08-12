Marijuana Seller Must Pay $3k Or Go To Jail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN who admitted selling marijuana must pay $3,000 to avoid spending nine months behind bars.

Brandon Wells was charged with dangerous drug possession with intent to supply after officers found more than four pounds of Indian hemp stashed away at his and his family’s residences on June 25.

He initially denied the allegations when he first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

After the prosecution’s witnesses gave evidence against him, Wells opted to change his plea to guilty.

When Detective Sergeant Jermaine Flowers took the stand, he said a team of officers and dogs from their K-9 unit proceeded to Wells’ Nassau Village residence to conduct inquiries.

He said when they arrived, they showed the accused their search warrant and began their investigation. During their search, they found a marijuana joint in Wells’ underwear. When it was discovered, he said he had the drugs for a “little smoke” and insisted it was all he had.

However, Sgt Flowers said when the police dogs made indications to a bench upstairs, officers found a clear plastic bag with over a dozen silver foil wraps. A further search led to the discovery of three more bags filled with loose marijuana. The court was told that when Wells was questioned, he said the drugs were also his.

Sgt Flowers said officers, acting on additional information, then proceeded to the home of the accused’s stepfather. When the police dogs were deployed there, they made indications to the back of the home. There, officers noticed a bag behind a shed in the backyard. When they examined it, they found eight clear plastic bags filled with marijuana. Wells, who was present during the search, told officers the drugs were also his and asked them not to arrest his family.

After Magistrate McKinney accepted Wells’ guilty plea, he fined him $3,000 or nine months in prison.