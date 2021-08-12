Plp: Putting Arthur Hanna On The $100 Bill Was Our Idea

THE Progressive Liberal Party said the plan to place the image of Arthur Hanna on the Bahamian $100 bill was the idea of the previous Christie administration.
This came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Tuesday that the face of the former Governor General and Deputy Prime Minister will replace that of Queen Elizabeth II on the $100 bill starting next year.
The PLP accused the Free National Movement of trying to take credit for its work. “I spoke to our leader the Hon Philip Davis last evening and to the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Perry Christie last evening,” PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said in a press release. “Both confirmed that the decision to put the image of Arthur Hanna on the 100 dollar note was one taken by our previous PLP Cabinet. This has now been confirmed in a public statement by the Central Bank.
“If the Minnis administration wanted to be brave, they should have announced the removal of Stafford Sands from the $10 bill and its replacement with the image of Dame Doris Johnson. In typical fashion the FNM and Dr Minnis are seeking credit for the PLP’s work. Shame on them.”
On Tuesday, Central Bank Governor John Rolle tweeted that the new $100 note was “five years in the making” and a “well deserved” tribute to Mr Hanna. A statement from the Central Bank dated August 10 said since 2016, the institution had worked alongside the government to design a new $100 note with Mr Hanna’s image. The bank said had Mr Hanna still been alive, this would have marked the first occasion that a banknote bore the image of a living Bahamian.
“For context, the public should note that the redesign and production of a bank note is a time intensive initiative. The process to source and license a portrait, design aesthetics, add security, choose optimal substrate and print and deliver the notes can take many years to accomplish,” the statement said.
Mr Hanna died at home last week at 93.
Comments
bahamian242 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
So GD what.......
JanetG 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
WHAT KIND OF CRY BABY ARTICLE IS THIS?C'MON GUYS, AS USUAL SOMEBODY DROPPED THE BATON AND ANOTHER PICKED IT UP. NEXT TIME, ACT ON THE 'IDEA' AND NOT BE SALTY.
JanetG 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
COME ON GUYS, IDEA IS NOT AN ACTION WORD. WHO DROPPED THE BATON? EVERY NEW ADMIN GOES IN AND HAVE TO TIDY UP, WRAP UP, CLEAN UP AND REBRAND BEFORE SOMEONE DROPS THE BATON AGAIN AND GET SWAPPED OUT. ALL POLITICIANS SHOULD HAVE THIS SAME LEVEL OF PASSION, CARING FOR ITS CITIZENS, AND SEEING MATTERS THROUGH. THIS IS THE ROOT CAUSE FOR PEOPLE SWITCHING UP.
Alan1 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
With no disrespect to Arthur Hanna how unfortunate that the portrait of our Head of State Queen Elizabeth II is to be removed from the $100 bill and does not appear on any other notes. She has served us and other Commonwealth nations with dedicated service for nearly 70 years. In other Commonwalth countries like Canada, Australia and New Zealand The Queen appears on one note and the remainder of the notes are former significant national leaders. Perhaps a $500 or $1000 note could be introduced where our Queen can still be honoured for her dedicated service.
JanetG 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
A $500 NOTE IS APPEALING.
JanetG 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
A $500 NOTE SOUNDS APPEALING.
