Plp: Putting Arthur Hanna On The $100 Bill Was Our Idea

THE Progressive Liberal Party said the plan to place the image of Arthur Hanna on the Bahamian $100 bill was the idea of the previous Christie administration.

This came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Tuesday that the face of the former Governor General and Deputy Prime Minister will replace that of Queen Elizabeth II on the $100 bill starting next year.

The PLP accused the Free National Movement of trying to take credit for its work. “I spoke to our leader the Hon Philip Davis last evening and to the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Perry Christie last evening,” PLP chairman Fred Mitchell said in a press release. “Both confirmed that the decision to put the image of Arthur Hanna on the 100 dollar note was one taken by our previous PLP Cabinet. This has now been confirmed in a public statement by the Central Bank.

“If the Minnis administration wanted to be brave, they should have announced the removal of Stafford Sands from the $10 bill and its replacement with the image of Dame Doris Johnson. In typical fashion the FNM and Dr Minnis are seeking credit for the PLP’s work. Shame on them.”

On Tuesday, Central Bank Governor John Rolle tweeted that the new $100 note was “five years in the making” and a “well deserved” tribute to Mr Hanna. A statement from the Central Bank dated August 10 said since 2016, the institution had worked alongside the government to design a new $100 note with Mr Hanna’s image. The bank said had Mr Hanna still been alive, this would have marked the first occasion that a banknote bore the image of a living Bahamian.

“For context, the public should note that the redesign and production of a bank note is a time intensive initiative. The process to source and license a portrait, design aesthetics, add security, choose optimal substrate and print and deliver the notes can take many years to accomplish,” the statement said.

Mr Hanna died at home last week at 93.