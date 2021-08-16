Two Injured In Separate Shooting Incidents

POLICE in Abaco and Grand Bahama are investigating two separate shootings that left two men injured.

Regarding the shooting in Abaco, police there say they are investigating the matter as an attempted murder.

Police said shortly before 7pm on Friday, officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a fight and of a male being shot at a business in Cooper’s Town.

Responding officers found a man with gunshot injuries.

Police were told that the victim was in an argument with a business owner, when the business owner’s brother produced a handgun and fired shots in his direction, injuring him. The victim was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic and later airlifted to New Providence where he is listed in serious and potentially fatal condition.

A man is presently in police custody assisting with this investigation.

Meanwhile, police in Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting that left a man on that island in hospital.

On Saturday after 1am, police received a report of a man being shot in Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock.

The victim went to Rand Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. Initial investigations revealed that the victim was sitting under a tree with another man when a small white vehicle approached and a man fired several gunshots in their direction.

As a result, a man was shot in his left shoulder causing serious injury. He is listed in serious, but stable condition.

An investigation is continuing.