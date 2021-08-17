Family Island Doctor Dies From Covid-19

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
NOTED Family Island physician Dr Charles Edward Wildgoose III lost a short battle to COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving behind a wife and two children.
Dr Wildgoose contracted the virus while in Exuma where he moved about two years ago to open his own practice — Di-ara Comprehensive Medical Centre, which offered ultrasound imagery, immunisations and PCR and antigen testing for COVID-19.
Prior to moving to Exuma, Dr Wildgoose, who was in his mid-40s, worked as an obstetrician/gynaecologist at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He continued in his specialty through his business in Exuma.
Dr Wildgoose was not vaccinated.
On Sunday while she updated the nation on the fight against COVID-19, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, advisor to the Prime Minister and chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, acknowledged there were other healthcare workers who were ill with COVID-19 and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased doctor.
“Today is a sad day. We have three unvaccinated healthcare workers, two physicians and a nurse, hospitalised with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalised with COVID-19,” Dr Dahl-Regis said on Sunday.
“Prior to coming here, I was informed of the death of an unvaccinated physician who died of COVID-19. I wish to express my condolences to the physician’s family. In our profession, we practice according to the science. The science of medicine. We know now that there is no scientific merit that the vaccine is unsafe.”
Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, Chester Cooper, also offered condolences at the loss of the popular physician.
“Our community is shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Dr Charles Wildgoose,” he said. “He was a pillar of the community and Cecillia and I considered him a friend.
“He was a calm and caring physician and a progressive entrepreneur who consistently wanted to expand and improve medical care on Exuma. His firm was the leading facility for COVID testing on the island and partnered with Team Cooper last year to provide free testing for the community.
“Words fail us. He shall be dearly missed. On behalf of my family and on behalf of the people of Exuma, I offer our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”
On its Facebook page, the Bahamas Doctors Union also mourned the doctor’s death.
“RIP Dr Charles Edward Wildgoose. Another casualty in the war against COVID-19,” the union said.
Dr Wildgoose was a graduate of Queen’s College class of 1995 and the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus where he received his medical education.
Comments
DonAnthony 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Vaccinate Bahamas. There is not a single documented case of a fully vaccinated person dying from COVID in the Bahamas!
John 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
So what is viral immune escape.. Google it.
tribanon 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
You're constantly pushing and pressing for every Tom, Dick and Harry to get jabbed nothwithstanding their own personal health and medical issues and without any cautionary note whatsoever about the unknown potential long-term side-effects of these experimental novel vaccines that have been developed at warp speed. That's just plain wrong my friend.
John 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Antigenic escape, immune escape, immune evasion or escape mutation occurs when the immune system of a host, especially of a human being, is unable to respond to an infectious agent, or, in other words, the host's immune system is no longer able to recognize and eliminate a pathogen such as a virus. This process can occur in a number of different ways of both a genetic and an environmental nature.[1] Such mechanisms include homologous recombination, and manipulation and resistance of the host's immune responses.[2]
Different antigens are able to escape through a variety of mechanisms. For example, the African trypanosome parasites are able to clear the host's antibodies, as well as resist lysis and inhibit parts of the innate immune response.[3] Another bacteria, Bordetella pertussis, is able to escape the immune response by inhibiting neutrophils and macrophages from invading the infection site early on.[4] One cause of antigenic escape is that a pathogen's epitopes (the binding sites for immune cells) become too similar to a person's naturally occurring MHC-1 epitopes. The immune system becomes unable to distinguish the infection from self-cells.[citation needed]
Antigenic escape is not only crucial for the host's natural immune response, but also for the resistance against vaccinations. The problem of antigenic escape has greatly deterred the process of creating new vaccines. Because vaccines generally cover a small ratio of strains of one virus, the recombination of antigenic DNA that lead to diverse pathogens allows these invaders to resist even newly developed vaccinations.[5] Some antigens may even target pathways different than those the vaccine had originally intended to target.[4] Recent research on many vaccines, including the malaria vaccine, has focused on how to anticipate this diversity and create vaccinations that can cover a broader spectrum of antigenic variation.[5] On 12 May 2021, scientists reported to The United States Congress of the continuing threat of COVID-19 variants and COVID-19 escape mutations, such as the E484K virus mutation.[6]
Greentea 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
WTF does this have to do with the majority of people who need to be vaccinated? If this is a thing- the percentage of those impacted by it is miniscule compared to those helped by the vax. Stop this shite and stay off Google and Youtube.
ScubaSteve 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
The only two words in the entire article that matter: NOT VACCINATED
tribanon 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
The unnecessarily vaccinated may in fact be promoting the creation by mutation of even more virulent and lethal variants of the Wuhan Virus for which existing and future new vaccines may prove either ineffective or most difficult to develop.
Think of it in much the same way that many in the medical community now think of treating bacterial infections. There's a general reluctance on the part of physicians to prescribe heavy doses of powerful anti-biotics to treat such infections unless absolutely necessary because of their fear that certain very harmful bacteria may eventually develop a resistance to the anti-biotic treatment tools currently available.
ScubaSteve 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Or, just take the Vax and live. Pretty simple. Especially for someone that is trained in MEDICINE.
tribanon 16 minutes ago
Good for you being trained in medicine.
Greentea 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Sigh- You talking apples and oranges. It has taken decades to build up the current and growing resistance to antibiotics. What it treats is not the same as covid, polio, Measles, Chicken Pox etc. However some doctors in Nassau are prescribing antibiotics to deal with the symptoms of Covid. Like covid, the flu, etc. Cancers mutate as well- but there is no cancer vaccination.
tribanon 29 minutes ago
You missed my illustrative point - I'm not confusing viruses with bacteria - the two are certainly different. But they behave in much the same way in order to survive by adapting in extraordinary ways to defend against threats they come across.
chuck 55 minutes ago
Please get vaccinated people. The vaccines work. They do what they were designed to do — prevent serious illness and death. They are our only way out of this mess.
