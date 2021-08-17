Family Island Doctor Dies From Covid-19

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

NOTED Family Island physician Dr Charles Edward Wildgoose III lost a short battle to COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Dr Wildgoose contracted the virus while in Exuma where he moved about two years ago to open his own practice — Di-ara Comprehensive Medical Centre, which offered ultrasound imagery, immunisations and PCR and antigen testing for COVID-19.

Prior to moving to Exuma, Dr Wildgoose, who was in his mid-40s, worked as an obstetrician/gynaecologist at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He continued in his specialty through his business in Exuma.

Dr Wildgoose was not vaccinated.

On Sunday while she updated the nation on the fight against COVID-19, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, advisor to the Prime Minister and chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee, acknowledged there were other healthcare workers who were ill with COVID-19 and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased doctor.

“Today is a sad day. We have three unvaccinated healthcare workers, two physicians and a nurse, hospitalised with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalised with COVID-19,” Dr Dahl-Regis said on Sunday.

“Prior to coming here, I was informed of the death of an unvaccinated physician who died of COVID-19. I wish to express my condolences to the physician’s family. In our profession, we practice according to the science. The science of medicine. We know now that there is no scientific merit that the vaccine is unsafe.”

Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, Chester Cooper, also offered condolences at the loss of the popular physician.

“Our community is shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Dr Charles Wildgoose,” he said. “He was a pillar of the community and Cecillia and I considered him a friend.

“He was a calm and caring physician and a progressive entrepreneur who consistently wanted to expand and improve medical care on Exuma. His firm was the leading facility for COVID testing on the island and partnered with Team Cooper last year to provide free testing for the community.

“Words fail us. He shall be dearly missed. On behalf of my family and on behalf of the people of Exuma, I offer our deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace and rise in glory.”

On its Facebook page, the Bahamas Doctors Union also mourned the doctor’s death.

“RIP Dr Charles Edward Wildgoose. Another casualty in the war against COVID-19,” the union said.

Dr Wildgoose was a graduate of Queen’s College class of 1995 and the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus where he received his medical education.