Island Luck Teams Up On Sports Betting Technology

Kambi Group Plc, a provider in sports betting technology, has teamed up with local gaming house, Island Luck, to provide the latter with premium sports betting technology.



In a statement to Tribune Business, Kambi said: “We are very pleased to have put pen to paper on this long-term partnership with Island Luck. Kambi’s strategy is to partner with market leaders, and operators that have the potential to achieve a position of market leadership, with the Kambi sportsbook as a crucial component. It is an agreement that continues the expansion of our reach in the Americas with an ambitious partner, and we are excited to be working closely with Island Luck to bring their players exciting sports betting experiences.”

Kambi is a trusted partner to more than 30 operators on six continents and is a leading provider in sports betting experiences.

Island Luck is expected to leverage Kambi’s “best-in-class technology to upgrade its current sportsbook and offer Bahamians unmatched online betting experiences with thousands of pre-match and in-game markets on sports from all over the world.”



“The Kambi sportsbook enables our partners to tailor the front-end to perfectly match their brand identity, and Island Luck will be able to take advantage of Kambi’s sophisticated user interface and technological expertise to build on their market leading position in online gaming,” said Kambi.

“It is fantastic to have partnered with such a forward-thinking operator in Island Luck. The strategic partnership was a great fit for both parties, and we are looking forward to helping Island Luck capitalise on their ambitions in sports betting.”



There are no immediate plans to offer services to other gaming houses other than Island Luck.

“While we are always on lookout for new opportunities in regulated markets, our focus in The Bahamas is empowering Island Luck to lead the sports betting market through our high-performance sportsbook technology,” said Kambi.