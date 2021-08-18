Rotary Clubs Donate $200,000 Of Supplies To Help Students

ROTARY Clubs donated over $200,000 worth of school supplies to the Ministry of Education on Monday to help students in Abaco as a part of the organisation’s ongoing Hurricane Dorian relief initiative.

The educational supplies were presented during a ceremony at the Ministry of Education headquarters by the Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief (RBDR), Bahamas District 7020 Rotary Clubs and Rotary Clubs of the Bahamas.

“Today, Rotary is pleased to hand over more than 8,000 text and workbooks. These books are the latest edition to cover all subjects from grades one through 12,” Rotarian Kendal Strachan said.

“In addition, we are presenting copying machines for each of the 14 schools including that of a riso duplicator which will be placed at the administrator’s office to facilitate the duplication of examination papers.

“Together, these donations which are packed in these containers...will leave and go directly to the harbour and will be in Abaco (Tuesday). It is a goal of Rotary to ensure that every student from each of the schools from Abaco district have access to the tools that are necessary for them to function.”

Mr Strachan also revealed that a new generator will be donated to the Moore’s All Age School.

“While at the all-age primary school in Moore’s Island, along with a donor there was a decision made and on behalf of our Olympic gold medalist Steven Gardiner, this 45KW generator will be taken and installed at the Moore’s Island all age school at a value of $50,000,” he said.

For his part, past Rotary International president, Barry Rassin described Monday’s ceremony as a “wonderful day” for Rotarians and added the organisation remains committed to assisting Hurricane Dorian victims.

“I just want to thank Rotary Club International for everything that they’re doing and we really appreciate it and we know the island still need help and I’m just thankful that you guys are looking out for Abaco and Freeport and Moore’s Island because I was there at one point and I know for sure what I went through in school in Moore’s Island just to get by so I just want to say thank you guys so much,” said Mr Gardiner.