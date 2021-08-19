Thompson: Please Get Vaccinated

By DENISE MAYCOCK

STATE Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson is pleading with residents to get vaccinated, amid the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Grand Bahama.

“I want to encourage members of the public, I am pleading with members of the public, that if you are not yet vaccinated, please take this opportunity and go to the Susan J Wallace Centre and become vaccinated,” he said yesterday.

COVID-19 hospital admissions have increased to over 30 last week in Grand Bahama, where hospital officials have reported bed shortages at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Last week, Dr Frank Bartlett, head of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Grand Bahama, had reported that people are coming to the hospital more sick and with poor outcomes, resulting in more deaths.

While attending the reopening of Solomon’s Lucaya, Minister Thompson indicated that the complete recovery of Grand Bahama is also dependent on how the island manages COVID-19.

“We cannot talk about enhancement of the economy or enhancement of GB without mentioning that we must continue to fight against COVID-19,” he said.

He noted that there have been interests in vaccinations on the island. The Susan J Wallace Centre is the only official vaccination centre in Grand Bahama, which has the second-highest population in the nation.

Minister Thompson added: “Go on the website. We know there are times when the website is challenging in terms of being able to book an appointment because of the added interest in persons wanting to become vaccinated, but there are walk-ins and they are taking walk-ins at the Susan J Wallace Centre.

“So, we are encouraging those who are not yet vaccinated, please go and get vaccinated. That is going to be the solution to us controlling COVID-19 in GB, and throughout the country."