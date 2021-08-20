Fnm Chairman Defends Pm's Election Decision

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

FREE National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer on Friday defended Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to call an early election as COVID-19 strains the country's healthcare system, saying: “COVID ain' going anywhere.”

During a national address Thursday, Dr Minnis announced that the general election will be held on September 16 to give the next administration the mandate needed to address critical health and economic challenges facing the country.

This comes as the third wave of the COVID-19 crisis intensifies, with 157 people reported hospitalised as of August 19th, 16 of whom are in the Intensive Care unit.

Asked about going to the polls early in these circumstances, Mr Culmer said: “That’s why the prime minister ordered vaccinations. COVID ain' going any where. The point is to get as many people vaccinated and get enough vaccines so people can choose from among them.”

“We have to come to terms with the environment we are in. This is not unique to the Bahamas. We have had elections in a COVID environment throughout the world in the last few days. We see what’s happening now in Europe. You still need to run the country, still need to do things that bring prosperity.”

Mr Culmer said politicians and party operatives must operate within the confines outlined in the COVID-19 protocols.

“We will comply with all the requirements,” he said.

He also denied Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis' claims that Dr Minnis has called an early election because of the fiscal pressures the country is facing.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” he said. “We just had different agencies look at the Bahamas and they didn’t say our situation was dire or make any statement that the Bahamian fiscal situation is concerning. You can’t listen to the rhetoric of the opposition. Persons will say what they think will get them mileage.”

Mr Culmer said Bahamians face an easy choice in the upcoming election.

“When you look at the record of Minnis and Brave there is no comparison,” he said. “When you see how Minnis and his team have managed the pandemic and still able to do infrastructure works and provide opportunities for young people, there's no comparison. When you look at our candidates compared to PLP candidates, it's day and night, they are far superior.”