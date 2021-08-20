Officer Found Marijuana Blocks While Looking For Stolen Building Supplies

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer testified yesterday of finding four packages of marijuana in a man’s home after conducting inquiries for stolen building supplies in his area.

Anton Thompson was arrested after officers found four packages of Indian hemp stashed in a beer box in his residence on March 28.

When he first appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, he denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned for trial.

When Corporal 3536 Mark Roker took the stand yesterday, he said he and his partner were in the Eneas Street community conducting inquiries in reference to stolen building materials when they noticed a yard with multiple wooden structures.

He said when they entered the property, he noticed three slabs of roofing materials in front of one of the structure’s doors. He said when he went to the porch, he noticed the front door was slightly ajar and observed Thompson sleeping on the floor.

Cpl Roker said after he woke him up, he informed him of their search and began his investigation. The court was told that when officers opened and searched a Guinness box in the corner of Thompson’s residence, they found the marijuana packages. Cpl Roker said when they questioned the accused, he said he was a skilled carpenter and “stumbled across the drugs” when he was working.

The case continues on September 13.