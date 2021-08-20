Two Plead Guilty To Drug Charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO Jamaican men pleaded guilty in a Magistrate’s Court in relation to several drug related charges on Friday.

Damond Osmond Shawn, 44, and Daniel Grant, 24, faced the charges including possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs (Indian Hemp). The two also faced a charge of conspiracy to import dangerous drugs.

Prosecutors alleged that between August 12 to August 18, 2021 the men were concerned together and with others conspired to import into the Bahamas a quantity of dangerous drugs.

The particulars are that on August 18 a team of officers acting on information proceeded to an apartment off Hawkins Hill where they found two men identified as Jamaican. A search of the home was done and a plastic bag containing seven taped packages in the kitchen area was found. Further, officers discovered 19 gray taped packages. A croaker bag containing 10 taped packages was also found in one bedroom.

Police confiscated $4,490 in US currency from Shawn.

The men asked Magistrate Samuel McKinney for leniency.

Shawn, 44, said he was trying to make money for his family while the 24-year-old said he had a three-year-old daughter.

The prosecution said they were both without status.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney issued the men a custodial sentence of two years, a fine of $30, 000 or one year in jail if the fine is not paid.

The remaining three counts carry 18 months each.

The sentences are to run concurrently.