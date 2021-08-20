Workforce Industrial Action Branded ‘Illegal’ By Bpl

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

BAHAMAS Power & Light (BPL) has branded yesterday’s industrial action by its workforce as “illegal” while assuring the public a contingency plan is in place to ensure power disruption is minimal.

BPL in a statement to the media, “acknowledges the illegal industrial action taken by members of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

“BPL takes exception to the illegal industrial action, especially given the pressure placed on our customers by the COVID-19 pandemic. BPL is an essential service, and the other essential services – police, doctors, water and sewerage – all rely on BPL in order to serve their functions. This action by the BEWU places them at risk, as well as those of our customers who are undergoing at-home care.

The statement noted: “Negotiations for a new Industrial Agreement (IA) between BPL and the BEWU have been conducted in good faith over the course of months, even as BPL continues to follow the terms of the IA which expired in April 2018. We wish to assure customers that, while we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted power supply, we have contingency plans in place, particularly during this time of great public health need around the country.”

Yesterday the BEWU flanked by over 100 of its members held a press conference outside of BPL’s headquarters on Tucker Road where union leaders called for “solidarity” between its members on the matter of its expired industrial agreement and current health and safety conditions at the power company.

Kyle Wilson, BEWU president, said that he and his members are “prepared not to return to work” until better COVID-19 protocols are in place for line staff at the company and until a new industrial agreement is agreed and signed with the company.

Negotiations between the sides have become so tense that Deputy Prime Minister and minister responsible for BPL, Desmond Bannister, had agreed to step aside and allow noted clergyman Dr Ranford Patterson to take over mediation between the union and management.

Mr Wilson said: “These people are mean in spirit. They have no respect for even the Deputy Prime Minister. He had to go and bring in Dr Ranford Patterson, a man of God to try to touch the hearts of these cold and callous leaders at BPL and even Bishop Patterson is having a hard time with them.”