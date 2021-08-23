Eight Covid-19 Deaths Confirmed

DEATHS from COVID- 19 increased by eight over the weekend, pushing the nation’s toll to 338 since the start of the pandemic.

Five deaths were recorded on Saturday August 21 while three were recorded on Friday August 20, the Ministry of Health said.

Health officials also said 424 additional cases were recorded between last Thursday and Saturday, bringing the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 17,386. Of this figure, 3,200 cases are active.

In Saturday’s dashboard, which was released last night, officials also said that a case previously reported as being the first for Ragged Island has now been reclassified as a New Providence case.

“The Ministry of Health advises that due to contact tracing efforts, the COVID-19 positive case previously reported on 19 August 2021 for Ragged Island was found to have originated in New Providence.

“Consequently, this case has been reclassified to the total confirmed COVID-19 cases for New Providence, and that number now stands at 13,039,” the Ministry of Health said.

Yesterday, before the update from the Ministry of Health, Ragged Island residents had expressed skepticism to The Tribune that a confirmed case was on the island, saying they had no knowledge of anyone there being ill with the virus. They also said the community is so small it would be hard to miss if a positive case was there.

However, the virus is spreading in other Family Islands with data showing 10 new cases recorded for Long Island on August 20.

Of the 108 new cases in the August 21 dashboard, 91 are in New Providence; five are in Grand Bahama; two are in Abaco; one is in Bimini & Cat Cay; seven are in Eleuthera; one is in Exuma; and one is in Andros.

Meanwhile the deaths recorded on Friday include a 63-year-old New Providence man who died on August 18; a 44-year-old New Providence man and a 52-year-old New Providence woman who both died on August 19.

The five deaths recorded on Saturday are all New Providence residents as well. They include a 55-year-old man who died on August 4; a 60-year-old man who died on August 6; a 55-year-old man who died on August 9; a 48-year-old woman who died on August 13; and a 56-year-old man who died on August 18.

This comes after 14 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded on August 18.

At last report, 148 people were in hospital with the disease.