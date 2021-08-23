Fnm Candidate Stands Down

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement has replaced its general election candidate for Mangrove Cay, Central and South Andros, Kenneth Smith, with 31-year-old D’Angelo Ferguson.

In a statement over the weekend, the FNM said Mr Smith asked to be removed as the party’s nominated candidate for health reasons.

FNM chairman Carl Culmer declined to discuss the matter further yesterday, saying it is a private issue. He said Mr Smith does not have COVID-19.

“The FNM regrettably accepted his resignation and respects his right to privacy,” the party said in a statement. “We thank Kenneth for his willingness to sacrifice and serve the people of Andros. He will be missed on the frontline, and we wish him a speedy return to good health and God’s blessings.”

Mr Ferguson is said to be a familiar figure in Andros’ party politics, with one source yesterday saying he played a valuable role getting Mr Smith the initial nomination.

Carlyle Bethel, the FNM’s Torchbearer Association president, said on Twitter: “This is the latest of many examples of the FNM putting young people in the driver’s seat. He is a hard worker. He is committed to the party and he will do an excellent job on the campaign trail and as their next MP.”

Mangrove Cay, Central and South Andros has historically been a Progressive Liberal Party stronghold. The constituency was represented for years by former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling,

Picewell Forbes, a member of the Progressive Liberal Party, has represented the area since 2007. Earlier this year, Mr Forbes revealed his intention not to seek the party’s nomination in the constituency, saying he received insufficient support from the party’s leadership.

Leon Lundy is the PLPs candidate in the area for the upcoming general election.