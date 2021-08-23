Insight: Don’T Be Dazzled By The Show - It’S Substance We Need

By MALCOLM STRACHAN

IF you somehow missed Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement, then the forest of signs that appeared overnight on the roads would soon have told you the election is coming.

As one post on social media put it, the roads looked like a hot dog bun with ketchup up one side and mustard down the other. The traditional colours of the FNM and the PLP are everywhere. No sign of relish though for the DNA.

Without a doubt, the game is on – and as Bahamians, we all tend to get drawn into the show, with our phones buzzing as we share memes and videos of parties out on the road as they try to entice us to vote for them.

So much of it is just that, though – a show, and with the future of our nation on the line, we would do well to pay a bit more attention to substance rather than to the spectacle and the style.

Over the coming weeks, the political parties will be expected to lay out their plans for the next five years.

The most important piece of those plans will be how each party expects to deal with the pandemic that still rages on around us.

The Family Islands are also feeling the pain of the pandemic right now, with case numbers over the past few days including 10 in Long Island, 16 in Eleuthera and a massive 27 in Abaco. Suddenly there is a demand for vaccination as people see the effects of the surge, as they see 149 people in hospital and a steady rise in deaths. Each week on social media, people have been posting how many extra pages of Obituaries have been in The Tribune and for those who thought the pandemic wouldn’t affect them, it has been coming closer and closer to home.

Thankfully, we are in a position where we now have enough vaccines for all of those who want it – but the winning party will have to oversee the rollout of that vaccine, and will be the ones who need to convince reluctant citizens and deal with the continued need for any restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus. Remember, the vaccination on its own is not enough, we still need to limit the spread by following the guidance we’ve been living with for so long.

The PLP has in general opposed the limitations brought in by the FNM, so that’s a pointer to how they might operate in office – but as the campaign goes on, they ought to lay out more clearly what their plan is to deal with COVID-19.

For the FNM, we’ve been living with their plan, but they too should outline how they see the future.

Both parties also need to be clear with citizens too on their plans for the country’s economic recovery. The cost of COVID has been high, stacked on to the cost of Hurricane Dorian before it, and the country’s debts have piled up. Dealing with that burden of debt will be a major task for whoever wins the election, and each party needs to have a plan to do so.

All of that is before we even get to what parties might want to be talking about for the future. Ideally, we should be discussing such things as reforms in education, health, transparency in government, how to deal with crime, cracking down on corruption and a host of other things that would make the day-to-day life of citizens better. We would also be talking about taxation, the pressure on the international scene for tax reform, and how we’re going to pay for both the debts we have and the things we would like to invest in for the future.

None of that is answered by a red sign saying “It’s about your future” or a yellow sign saying “A new day”.

So when the candidates come knocking on the door, make sure they give you some answers. It has to be about more than red or yellow, it has to be about who will bring in the policies that make our country better. Everything else is just for show.