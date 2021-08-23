Passengers Not Vaccinated? Then It’S No Entry For Ships

CRUISE ships will not be allowed to enter a port in The Bahamas unless passengers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest amendment to the emergency order.

The new rule, which takes effect September 3 to November 1, also requires the captain or master of the cruise ship to submit a crew and passenger manifest that discloses the vaccination status of all persons onboard prior to arrival in the country.

The order said exceptions to the vaccination requirement will be made in cases of emergencies, “in other exigent circumstances approved by the government” or if a passenger has a medical excuse for not being vaccinated.

The new guideline also does not apply to “crew, contractors and any non-revenue passenger” under existing protocols previously agreed upon between the government and cruise lines.

Last week, Royal Caribbean announced it will require all passengers 12 and older sailing from Florida to be vaccinated to comply with the latest emergency order. All crew are fully vaccinated, according to the company.

According to international reports, the cruise line had already required proof of vaccination from passengers 12 and older who were sailing from other US ports.

“Royal Caribbean’s top priority is maintaining everyone’s well-being while complying with federal, state and local laws as we always have. We will continue to evaluate and update our health and safety measures as circumstances evolve,” the cruise line said in a statement.

Other cruise lines sailing from Florida are following suit.

Unvaccinated passengers who are set to depart from Florida between September 3 and October 31 won’t be allowed to sail, MSC Cruises said.