Passengers Not Vaccinated? Then It’S No Entry For Ships

CRUISE ships will not be allowed to enter a port in The Bahamas unless passengers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest amendment to the emergency order.
The new rule, which takes effect September 3 to November 1, also requires the captain or master of the cruise ship to submit a crew and passenger manifest that discloses the vaccination status of all persons onboard prior to arrival in the country.
The order said exceptions to the vaccination requirement will be made in cases of emergencies, “in other exigent circumstances approved by the government” or if a passenger has a medical excuse for not being vaccinated.
The new guideline also does not apply to “crew, contractors and any non-revenue passenger” under existing protocols previously agreed upon between the government and cruise lines.
Last week, Royal Caribbean announced it will require all passengers 12 and older sailing from Florida to be vaccinated to comply with the latest emergency order. All crew are fully vaccinated, according to the company.
According to international reports, the cruise line had already required proof of vaccination from passengers 12 and older who were sailing from other US ports.
“Royal Caribbean’s top priority is maintaining everyone’s well-being while complying with federal, state and local laws as we always have. We will continue to evaluate and update our health and safety measures as circumstances evolve,” the cruise line said in a statement.
Other cruise lines sailing from Florida are following suit.
Unvaccinated passengers who are set to depart from Florida between September 3 and October 31 won’t be allowed to sail, MSC Cruises said.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
Does not make much sense when the Official In Florida Chantiz I believe his name is says it is an offence to ask persons if they are vaccinated.
WETHEPEOPLE 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Desantis
WETHEPEOPLE 9 hours, 1 minute ago
I call bs! The ports will allow ships in regardless. We are better of just implementing a fine or something per passenger not vaccainated.
Bobsyeruncle 8 hours, 1 minute ago
What about private charter or personal boats ? there's probably enough of those arriving to equal the number of passengers on a cruise ship.
tribanon 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
Now that's got to be the joke of the day. Management of Royal Caribbean has only ever cared about one thing when it comes to The Bahamas and that's cutting corrupt deals with our government officials in order to royally screw our small nation by profiteering to the maximum extent possible from our pristine territorial waters with no regard or concern whatsover for sustaining the natural beauty of our environment.
None of these corrupt foreign owned cruise ship enterprises contribute a damn thing to the well-being of our country and its people. Their corrupt business practices and very greedy 'all-for-them' business model assures we get absolutely nothing from them but their shiit, contaminants, garbage, pollution and lethal pathogens as they go about destroying our coral reefs and poisoning our conch. And it's all too obvious they have Minnis and D'Aguilar in their pockets big time.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Vaccinated people can be carriers. The protocol should be noone allowed to enter without a negative PCR test. We are well beyond the point of trying not to inconvenience tourists
tribanon 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
....especially cruise ship tourists who usually have little if anything left in their pockets to contribute to our economy after their pockets have been picked clean by the very greedy business model of the cruise line operators.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Dont worry. Cdc called level 4, DO NOT TRAVEL.
Cat got Renward's tongue.
TalRussell 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
Wouldn't wanna be the red so delegated to tell this late amendment to the emergency order, news to Dionisiso James, — Yes?
