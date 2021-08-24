Peter Young: A Helping Hand For Poor, Desperate Haiti

The televised images of human suffering in Haiti are heart-rending. It is hard to watch the misery of individuals as their lives have been torn apart in an instant by another devastating earthquake, and the turmoil has been made worse by the damage from a tropical storm.

On Saturday morning August 14, the deadly earthquake struck without warning in the southwest of the country causing huge loss of life, serious injury and widespread destruction. The latest figures show an estimated 2,000 have died and 15,000 have been injured while hundreds are still missing – and those numbers are expected to rise as the relief and rescue operation continues in conditions in which, according to reports, the level of damage may be worse than first reported. Already, there has been a major displacement of people who have lost their homes while other buildings, including hospitals, schools, offices and churches, have also been damaged.

Inevitably, this brings back memories of the larger and even more destructive earthquake in 2010 in which more than 200,000 were killed and 300,000 injured and from which, it is said, Haiti has never recovered despite billions of dollars having been poured into the country.

Reportedly, this time around humanitarian aid has been delayed. One reason for this is the torrent of allegations levelled in the months following the 2010 disaster that part of the substantial funds raised in response to it never reached those in need. Because of misspent donations last time it is now claimed there will not be the same level of global attention and public giving even though Haiti’s need is just as great as it was in 2010.

Moreover, as well as fundraising becoming tougher, there is hesitancy among donors because of the political unrest following last month’s assassination of President Jovenel Moise, together with the usual problems of entrenched poverty, endless violence and insecurity as gangs roam the country and could threaten emergency response teams. Another hindrance is the continuing weakness of Haiti’s public institutions.

It is clear the misuse of funds in 2010 was one reason the government and its international partners struggled to ensure aid reached those in need. So, this time, donors who might still be interested despite the unsatisfactory history are being urged to send money directly to Haitian charities. There are also calls for more effective monitoring and control over spending and the provision of supplies and medical equipment.

Notwithstanding all this, relief for the victims of this earthquake and the accompanying tropical storm has begun to flow as local people facing food shortages are becoming restless and desperate.

In such circumstances, it has been good to learn what my own country is doing to help. Reportedly, in 2010 the UK committed generous financial aid to Haiti for emergency earthquake relief. Now, according to a press release issued by the British High Commission last week, the UK Government announced on August 19 a package of up to $1.4 million of initial support to the country. This is in addition to significant UK contributions to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the Red Cross Disaster Relief Emergency Fund and the Start Fund.

Britain is a longstanding supporter of the UN’s CERF and, in 2020, was one of the largest donors to this Fund which supports responses to humanitarian needs across the globe. As for the Start Fund, this has been described as the first multi-donor pooled fund managed exclusively by non-governmental organisations that provides rapid financial support to underfunded small and medium scale international crises. The UK supported its establishment in 2014 and has remained a major contributor. So it looks to me that Britain is contributing strongly - though indirectly - to international efforts to assist Haiti with financial aid at this time of crisis.

More directly, two Royal Navy Ships - RFA WAVE KNIGHT, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship, and HMS MEDWAY - are currently deployed in the Caribbean to support British Overseas Territories and other partner countries during the hurricane season and to provide, as needed, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary is the support branch of the Royal Navy, providing logistical and operational support. Readers may recall the tremendous help - at the time of Hurricane Dorian - provided by another Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessel, MOUNTS BAY, when it had been deployed in the Caribbean during the 2019 hurricane season.

WAVE KNIGHT arrived off the coast of Haiti a few days after the earthquake and is helping the refuelling of US helicopters as well as - according to press reports - assisting them in ferrying search and rescue teams. In addition, following a request from the Haitian Government, the UK is sending a team of experts there to assess requirements for medical assistance and to identify what support is needed. On top of this, a UK humanitarian expert is travelling to Haiti as part of a UN team to assess needs.

I must say it gladdens the heart to learn about all this assistance and support provided by Britain in Haiti’s time of extreme need. It remains a deeply impoverished nation. Despite those billions of dollars of aid over recent years, it has sunk even lower in global development ratings. Violence and disorder have continued in what is in many respects a failed state. But, in the face of natural disasters, the people surely deserve all the assistance and support that can be provided by other countries - and I am glad my own is standing up and delivering.

We should focus on the real issues

Last week in this column, I wrote about the current debacle in Afghanistan following President Biden’s decision to withdraw US forces and the chaos surrounding their departure. The situation is developing fast, and such is the all-embracing nature of the media coverage that it would be superfluous to offer further comment today apart from opining about the media coverage itself.

It is invariably the case that too much information about anything can dull the message. In the case of Afghanistan, we are now being bombarded by the hour with news of fresh developments, both factual and by way of commentary. But too much of the latter is ill-informed and conflicting so there is a danger of people being unable to see the proverbial wood for the trees. A plethora of reporting from many different sources can lead to confusion, particularly when those providing the reportage have themselves all too often little detailed knowledge of the issue and the background to it.

Moreover, the US mainstream media seems more intent on exploring Biden’s alleged cognitive issues and fitness to continue in office than examining the problem of Afghanistan in any real depth.

With this in mind, I have found it fascinating and educative to follow the emergency session on August 18 of the House of Commons in the Westminster Parliament which had been recalled from its summer recess to debate Afghanistan. After seeing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opening statement on TV, I then watched the proceedings online and read extracts of the contributions of the many other MPs who wanted to have their say.

In the UK, MPs are often under fire from the public for a host of reasons, not least the failure of some of them adequately to support the interests and demands of those who voted for them; though it is, of course, the case that many lawmakers are also effective constituency representatives. That said, others are viewed as operating within a so-called Westminster bubble, divorced from the difficulties of normal life and the real world as people who, in too many cases, have never had a job outside politics. Thus, it is fair to say that many of them are not admired in the way that politicians often were in the past.

The emergency Afghanistan session in the House of Commons lasted for some seven hours. So it was hardly practical to watch or read all the numerous contributions and I imagine few people will have followed the whole proceedings. But, those who have studied a cross section of MPs’ presentations will surely have been impressed by their high standard - well informed, thoughtful and articulate as MPs offered their thoughts during such an important debate - and many observers will doubtless be surprised by the level of knowledge displayed about a notoriously complex issue that must have required considerable research.

All the signs are the crisis in Afghanistan will be prolonged and is likely to deteriorate. So, for those who wish to broaden their own knowledge of the subject in a convenient manner, it might be worth reading online a selection of Hansard – the official verbatim record of proceedings in the Westminster Parliament – and especially the contributions of well-known figures like former Prime Minister Theresa May, who, to my eye, was more convincing about Afghanistan than she has been in relation to Brexit over the last few years. While the BBC and the US mainstream media will continue to report the facts of the unfolding drama in Afghanistan, during their memorable debate last week MPs at Westminster have provided perspective and plenty of informed comment – much of which, I believe, has considerable merit and deserves to be widely heard.

Scholar’s Scottish studies

Another development concerning Britain, which I have just learnt about and would like to air in today’s column, is the selection of Bradley Watson from Nassau as this year’s Bahamian Chevening Scholar. Chosen from a large and highly competitive field of candidates, he will attend the University of St Andrews in Scotland to study for a one-year master’s degree in sustainable development.

The UK Government’s global Chevening Scholarship programme, which was started in 1983, offers future leaders a unique opportunity to study in Britain. Scholarships are awarded to professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s in any subject at any UK university. Since the programme was launched, over a hundred Bahamian students have been selected for the award and have subsequently returned home to become leaders in such diverse fields as medicine, diplomacy, the military and the law and law enforcement.

It is interesting to read about Bradley Watson’s background and qualifications for his award. After graduating from Kingsway Academy, he obtained degrees in biology from the College of Charleston and the University of Nebraska - and he has worked as a science officer at the Bahamas National Trust since 2019.

It is also encouraging to learn of his appreciation of the connection between conservation and environmental protection and the good of society as a whole in his own country which is particularly vulnerable to climate change and global warming. So, what will surely be most welcome to many is his reported long-term goal to return home and work on projects that promote sustainable development in The Bahamas. All concerned will surely applaud him for that and will wish him well for his studies in Scotland.