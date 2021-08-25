Robbery Suspect: You Have The Wrong Person

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man charged with armed robbery yesterday claimed that police had arrested the wrong person.

Kendall Raphael was arrested after he was accused of using a handgun to rob a man of his $20,000 car, $1,200 iPhone and $70 set of keys on August 20.

He was not required to enter a plea during his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt; however, when he was given an opportunity to speak, he claimed that he had a serious medical condition that did not allow him to move freely.

Raphael said he had an apparatus inside of him and was unable to “run or help himself”. After showing the magistrate a copy of his medical records, he insisted he could not have robbed anybody in his current condition because he had an “open wound.”

In response, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said the prosecution would make a note of his complaint and the Department of Public Prosecutions would review it . She said if they agreed with him, it is likely the matter would not proceed.

She also said she would make a note of his medical challenges and bring it to the attention of the officers at the prison.

In the meantime, Raphael was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.