11 More Covid Deaths, 223 New Cases Reported

THE Ministry of Health has reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 223 new cases.

The data is contained in the ministry’s August 25 and August 26 dashboards which were released Friday morning. The 11 new deaths and 161 cases were recorded on Wednesday while 62 more cases were recorded on Thursday.

The country now has 354 confirmed deaths and 17,940 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The country’s hospitalisation rate has also jumped to 170 as of Thursday.

The startling numbers prompted health officials to state that the COVID-19 situation should not be taken lightly.

“The Ministry of Health is saddened to see a total of 168 hospitalizations and 11 deaths reported in today’s COVID-19 report,” officials said in the August 25 dashboard.

As noted previously, hospital cases have since increased to 170. Eighteen people are in the intensive care unit.

“This sharp increase in the number of hospitalisations and deaths is not [to] be taken lightly. Again we urge the public to remain vigilant, continually wear a mask when not at home, wash your hands frequently, stay physically distant, remain at home if you do not

have to go out and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. Vaccination has proven to be our greatest defense to minimise hospitalisations and deaths,” the Ministry of Health said.

The statistics were released on Nomination Day, which saw hundreds of supporters and election candidates take to the streets across the country with little social distancing. Huge crowds were seen at various sites as candidates held motorcades, danced in the streets and cavorted with large groups of people outside nomination centres.

Although only a small number of people were allowed inside each nomination centre with a candidate, large crowds gathered outside the respective sites.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, political candidates are only allowed to have about five people with them when they are campaigning, who must all be vaccinated and practice social distancing.

Of the 11 new deaths, 10 are New Providence residents while one is from Andros. They all died between August 20-23. The youngest victim is a 46-year-old woman from New Providence while the oldest is a 72-year-old New Providence woman.

Forty-eight other deaths are under investigation.