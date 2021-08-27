A Comic's View: Coalition Chaos - And A Prayer For Sawyer Boy

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

THIS week, the “coalition of coalitions” fell apart, and a fan favourite battles COViD.

Coalition of Confusion A strange set of events took place this week, mostly documented on social media.

Unbeknownst to the Bahamian public, there was a meeting of third, fourth, and fifth parties this week.

On Tuesday, a voice note by a political operative we will call “PLP Dave” made the rounds.

“PLP Dave” told all and sundry that there was a meeting between third party hopefuls to form a grouping that would be able to compete with the major parties in the next general elections.

Luckily, because I am who I am, I was able to get the audio recording of said meeting.

To summarise, Mr Lincoln Bain said he was willing to get down on his knees to bring the “coalition of coalitions” together. He pleaded with Arinthia Komolafe and Cassius Stuart to join him to no avail.

In the end, Mr Bain was out and Cassius Stuart was in. Moral of the story?

The truth eventually rises!

Prayers Up for Sawyer Boy

I was quite alarmed on Sunday night past, when I saw my friend and fellow comedian Timico Sawyer aka ‘Sawyer Boy’ posting his initial battle with COVID on social media.

At some point, your 70,000 fans need to know what’s going on when you are missing for a few days.

I thought it was quite courageous that he shared his condition with his fan base.

Despite his illness he seemed in good spirits and on top of things.

Then came the news on Monday that he’d taken a turn for the worse, now battling with acute kidney failure and pneumonia on top of COViD.

But by the grace of God, today I can report thanks to his family for the update, that he is making improvements.

There’s still a ways to go, but he seems to be on the road to recovery.

Please continue to keep him and his family in your prayers.

This pandemic has turned the world into a cold dark place, we can all use a bit of laughter. Sawyer Boy has a brand of funny we all need right now, so please continue to pray and please support the Go Fund Me account set up by his family to defray medical costs.

Read more here: https:// gofund.me/3af828d3

It’s not known if Sawyer Boy had been vaccinated prior, however please be reminded vaccinations aren’t mandatory, the choice is yours.

To this end 128,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country through a donation by the government of the United States, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis recently announced.

This is the initial tranche of 397,000 Pfizer vaccine doses the US government will donate to the Bahamas.

My wife and I got our first dose of Pfizer on Monday and our second is scheduled for September 13th.

This all on the heels of Health Minister Renward Wells announcing that 40,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in the country by the end of August.

So Bahamas, we now have options, you can now take the vaccine of your choice.

However, it’s not a COVID pass, continue to practice the social distance protocols because the vaccinated can still contract COVID as well as pass it on, but high efficacy rates increase your chances of not dying from COViD if you contract it.

If you remain unvaccinated that is your choice which I respect, but I implore you all to be extra diligent with the social distancing protocols and continue to seek out the actual factual information regarding the pandemic and the virus so you can protect yourselves and families as best as possible from the ever changing and emerging variants that continue to change the make up of the virus making it even more lethal.

Despite it being the silliest of silly seasons this is no time to politicise this pandemic for cheap political brownie points, especially while Bahamians continue to die and our health care system is over run.

Remember we all go back to being Bahamians first on September 17th.

Choose wisely on multiple levels, Bahamas.