Death Toll Soars By 27 As Grand Bahama Cases Confirmed

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 3,200 COVID-19 cases were recorded in August as a surge in new infections continues to plague the country.

The country also recorded 67 new deaths this month. There have now been 18,139 COVID-19 cases in addition to 381 virus related deaths.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 27 new deaths all involving Grand Bahama residents. Fourteen of these deaths occurred this month.

In its August 28 dashboard, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Health reports today 27 COVID-19 related deaths from Grand Bahama over a period of five months from April 16 to August 24. During this period some 18 females and nine males succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

“This means some 66.67 percent of these reported deaths were females and 33.33 percent were males.”

On August 1, three people, two 47-year-old men and a 61-year-old woman, died.

Three days later on August 4, an 82-year-old woman lost her battle with the illness.

Two women, 59 and 46, died on August 5 and August 6, while an 89-year-old woman died on August 12.

Three deaths were recorded on August 13. These were women ages 44, 67 and 51.

A 72-year-old woman died on August 15, a 52-year-old man died on August 16, a woman, 61 died on August 19 and a 30-year-old man died on August 24.

Thirteen deaths were recorded in the previous months from April 16 to July 29.

Health officials could not be reached for comment yesterday.

However, in the August 28 dashboard, officials reminded Bahamians that vaccines are the way out of this crisis.

“Remember, vaccination is our greatest defence to minimise deaths. Again, the general public is encouraged to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity – the life you save may be your own,” the ministry said in its latest dashboard.

On Saturday Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said more than 13,000 people were vaccinated in The Bahamas last week.

The jabs were administered in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco, he said, adding that on one of those days 2,975 doses were given. This was the highest number of doses administered in a single day since the vaccine campaign was launched, Dr Minnis said.

Speaking to supporters Saturday night during a Free National Movement political event, Dr Minnis said data showed that parents were bringing their children for the vaccines in “very good numbers.”

Further, he said, of the doses administered in New Providence in the past week, 90 percent were first doses.

On Sunday, government officials said 146,738 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of August 28. The latest vaccine tracker says 91,967 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 57,593 people have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the progress made, the Prime Minister said more deaths will occur as many remain unvaccinated.