‘15 Percent Vat Was Not Considered’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said his administration never considered increasing value added tax to 15 percent and in fact never saw the International Monetary Fund report which said such an increase might be necessary.

The Minnis administration commissioned the report, but, according to Dr Minnis, the IMF presented it in September as officials were preparing for the election.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said when his party assumed office, it saw the analysis from the IMF which noted if the government failed to adjust its VAT structure, VAT would have to be raised to 15 percent.

Mr Davis said based on the report, it was his belief the Minnis administration was intent on raising VAT. Mr Davis was justifying his decision to put VAT back on breadbasket items during debate in the House of Assembly on Monday.

He said: “Now, I know you all remember that the member for Killarney (Dr Minnis) told the Bahamian people that he went to election eight months early because the country faced headwinds and tough decisions. We said at the time that he wanted Bahamians to vote before he raised their taxes, and this major tax increase appears to be what he had in mind.”

Many Free National Movement insiders and former administration officials insist the basis for Dr Minnis’ early election call was polling data that showed him with higher favourability ratings than Mr Davis. Nonetheless, the Killarney MP recently said he called an early election because difficult times were ahead for the country.

“When I spoke about headwinds,” Dr Minnis told The Tribune yesterday, “taxes were never a part of it. Just to give you some idea of what was a part of it, we know there is gonna be some serious increases in cost of living and we know there are other headwinds coming but taxes were never one. I am not an advocate for increasing taxes and that’s on record repeatedly.”

He added: “The FNM at no time agreed or contemplated increasing any VAT. Infact, during the last budget speech I committed to the Bahamian people that the government would pursue further tax reforms. These reforms were in order both to expand our tax base and to ensure that we create a tax system that is fairer and more equitable. We committed to that. During that time I committed to undertaking a tax study and then publishing the findings in a white paper for public consultation among key stakeholders and all citizens before the government made a decision on the way forward.

“We simply approached the IMF to assist us with the tax study and it’s now my understanding that they produced their preliminary report in early September around the time of the election. I, nor the Cabinet, never saw this report and I challenge this government to produce a white paper for consultation and to be honest, if the PLP had plans on increasing taxes, don’t try to hide behind the FNM. If you want to increase the taxes, tell the Bahamian people. You’ve already increased the taxes on bread basket items and you’ve already decreased taxes on champagne and caviar, so don’t hide behind us.”

The Davis administration plans to decrease VAT to 10 percent from 12 percent however VAT will also be reimposed on bread basket items, which were previously zero-rated under the Minnis administration.