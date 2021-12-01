Bella’S Mother Released By Bail Order

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MOTHER who was charged with child cruelty in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter D’onya Bella Walker was yesterday granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Police said that on November 5, they received information from medical practitioners at Princess Margaret Hospital stating that the child was brought into the facility unresponsive.

Officers said initial investigations revealed the child sustained several injuries to her body caused by blunt force trauma, from which she later died.

Ostonya Walker, 29, the girl’s mother, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt a week later, charged with one count each of exposing a child to grievous harm and cruelty to children.

Prosecutors have accused Walker of exposing Bella in a manner that caused her serious injury on November 5. They further alleged Walker unlawfully permitted Bella to be abused in a manner that caused her unnecessary suffering and injury to her health.

Although Walker was denied bail at her arraignment, she was granted $20,000 bail by a Supreme Court judge yesterday after her attorney filed an emergency bail application on her behalf.

As part of the conditions of her release, Walker must sign into the Wulff Road Police Station three times a week on or before 7pm.

Her reported boyfriend, Darion Smith, who is accused of murdering the toddler, remains on remand.