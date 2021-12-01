Families’ Grief At Double Murder

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE families of the victims of a fatal double shooting in Grand Bahama are devastated and also concerned over the recent proliferation of gun violence in the Eight Mile Rock community.

Police have identified the victims as Akeem Grant, 19, and Ezrin Green Jr, 38, both of Hanna Hill.

The Tribune understands that two men are now in custody assisting police with their investigation into the murders.

The incident happened on Thursday, November 25, shortly after 8pm when police received a report of a shooting in Hanna Hill, where a group of men was gambling at the rear of a residence.

According to police reports, a man brandishing a gun approached and discharged the weapon in the direction of the men, shooting two of the men. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to hospital by EMS personnel.

Both males were examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Pastor Lloyd Grant, of Mount of Blessings Church of God Prophecy, said his nephew Akeem Grant was an innocent bystander.

He said that the increase of crime and violence in Eight Mile Rock is a concern.

“I want to voice my concern about crime,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “We have to do what we can to try to lower or eradicate the proliferation of guns, youth violence, and violence in general, particularly among young men, especially in Eight Mile Rock.”

Pastor Grant said that more must be done to help teach young men about resolving conflicts.

“There seems to be no conflict resolution and we need Social Services and the government to put something in place to teach young men how to better resolve conflict. My nephew was an innocent bystander. This kind of violent crime significantly affects the families of the victims,” he said.

Candy Warner, Grant’s mother, described her son as a quiet person who did not bother anyone.

“It was a surprise to the whole community,” she said of his death. “I feel much better now because the police have arrested two guys.”

Ezrin Green Sr is saddened over his son’s death.

“I was not prepared for it. It shocked me,” he said. His son was the father of three boys, ages 18, 17, and six years.

“I was in my house when I heard a gunshot and I called out to my son because I wanted to make sure he was in the yard,” he said.

Mr Green also tried to contact him on his cellphone, but he did not answer.

“I came out and ran to the road and I saw a lady was lying on the road screaming and run back to the house,” he recalled.

A short time later, Mr Green said a man came to the house and informed him that his son had been shot.

“When I went over there, he was lying on his back and I asked the police to let me lift his head up. They said I can’t do that because I may damage evidence. After a while, I took a shirt and put it under his head.”

Mr Green said his son was still breathing, but just barely.

“I said to him, ‘breathe for Daddy, please breathe for Daddy.’ He started taking deep breaths and blowing.”

Mr Green said the ambulance took a long time to arrive at the scene.

“They took pretty long to come, and when (they came), they put him on the gurney and they took him way back over cross to Suzy Corner, and that is a long distance for a person who got shot in his side, and could barely breathe,” he said.

“I feel they were a little bit slow. I don’t know if we have an ambulance in EMR, but the time they take from when they got shot, they were too slow. If they did get down here in time they could have saved their lives.”

Mr Green said that his son had a condition and needed medication.

“He was a nice person in one sense and then he was troubled. When I brought him from the States he was on medication. And I had to take him to the doctor a few times,” he said.

“I feel bad within myself because when he called me, I could not help him,” Mr Green said.

Police are continuing investigations into the matter and are asking anyone with information that can assist them with their investigation to contact the nearest police station.