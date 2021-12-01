Vital Vaccines May Be Unused: End Of Month Deadline Looms For 20,000 J&J Doses Public Don’T Want

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will expire by the end of the year, forcing the government “to do all in its power” to encourage uptake of the jab including offering incentives, according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

While he did not reveal yesterday what these incentives would be, the minister admitted appetite for the J&J brand waned because more people preferred the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr Darville further revealed there was a possibility of new protocols over the approaching holidays, adding his ministry was also preparing to increase its public education campaign to encourage acceptance of the vaccine.

“We’re doing a lot to increase vaccine intake,” the minister said ahead of yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We are now moving very swiftly to increase the public educational programme and we are definitely going to see in the Christmas season the possibility of new protocols.

“Vaccines we believe are definitely essential for us to be able to fight any particular strain that would come in the country.

“As far as I know, Pfizer is not expiring at the end of the year,” Dr Darville also said.

“We have about 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson that the expiration date appears to be at the end of this year simply because when the Pfizer vaccine was introduced the appetite for the Johnson & Johnson declined and we are doing all in our power now to ensure that we do our best to get those jabs in people’s arms and we’re going to try our best over the next month to do the best we can.”

This comes as the country is on heightened alert for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Realising the potential severity of the new strain, Dr Darville said officials continue to look into sourcing doses for children aged five to 11.

“The child approved Pfizer vaccines we’re looking into it. Our vaccination committee is on the move. We’re looking to see whether or not we can get them in the country as soon as possible.

“I cannot give a specific date. As you are aware this vaccine just recently came out but The Bahamas is definitely doing all in our power to acquire the vaccine.”

Despite the challenges, the Ministry of Health continues to have its sights set on a goal of 200,000 fully vaccinated citizens by year’s end, Dr Darville said.

“We’re pushing very hard right now. My last report that came to me yesterday (Monday was) that there are some 42 percent of the Bahamian population that is fully vaccinated.”

On Sunday, health officials said 146,441 people had been fully vaccinated as of November 27.

“We are going to improve our public relations effort to try to convince Bahamians who have vaccination hesitancy that your best bet to protect yourself, your family and to prevent death and possibly hospitalisation is to be vaccinated and that is our message going out and I encourage the media to join me to push that message.

“With that being said we all know that vaccination in The Bahamas is completely voluntary but we are encouraging Bahamians everywhere, and I do, to get vaccinated because that is the safety tool at this particular time.”

Regarding booster shots, Dr Darville said immunocompromised people will soon be able to get a third jab.

However, he said there was some push back to the concept.

“We have made it clear that our first step for the third dose would be for the immunocompromised. That is about to be rolled out and we have been following the Centres for Disease Control. We have been following what has been happening in the UK and the United States and other parts of the world where the booster shots are available.

“We are discussing it. We have some resistance because not everyone is of the same view.

“Some people believe that the vaccine is very precious and the first option should be to the individual who has never been vaccinated, but with that being said and we begin to look at what’s happening around the world we realize that the booster shot is a very important element and The Bahamas is looking at it as we speak.”

Under the previous Minnis administration, a National Vaccine Consultative Committee was appointed to steer the acquisition of vaccines as well as organising a programme to ensure the population was inoculated.

With the new Davis administration rolling out its own plans, Dr Darville confirmed that the committee chaired by Dr Merceline Dahl Regis and Ed Fields is in its final days.

He said: “When I became minister, I had the opportunity to speak with everyone on the vaccination committee and some people have expressed interest, but they decided to stay on for the transition.

“We really respect that. We are still in discussion and some people feel that they have made their contribution and we need to look to find other people who’ll step up to the plate to be a part of the vaccination committee.

“With that being said we have a good working relationship. Everyone is prepared to hold on until the transition is complete and we respect that and we thank them for their contributions.”

The Ministry of Health recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the confirmed virus toll to 22,791 since the start of the pandemic. Ten new cases were recorded on Sunday.