Plans In The Works For New Post Office Home

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
TRANSPORT and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis told Parliament yesterday there were plans in the works for a permanent home to house the General Post Office.
“In the first quarter of next year I will bring further information as it relates to providing a modern structure and finding a permanent home for the Post Office,” she said.
The Town Centre Mall currently houses the Post Office.
The announcement raises questions about her previous statement last month that to break the current lease for the General Post Office before it ends in 2024 would be too costly.
In November, she told Members of Parliament the Davis administration was “not be able to move forward at this time” with any plans to relocate the facility due to the lease terms and rates the Minnis administration agreed to on July 12, 2019 with owners of the building, which include former Cabinet minister Brent Symonette.
Speaking as she tabled the lease document in Parliament last month, she said: “Even if the government were to find a more suitable and cost-effective location, due to concerns about duplicated costs and the amounts already expanded, we would not be able to move forward at this time.
“Those are the facts. I will allow those within earshot to form their own conclusion regarding whether they believe the government received value for money or not.”
The General Post Office’s annual rental rate was set at $632,952 over the five-year period for 52,746 square feet. This equates to $12 per square foot per annum, with the monthly rental figure pegged at $52,746. Thus, the total gross rental income received by the Town Centre Mall’s owners over the five-year period will be $3.165m.
The true annual payments by the Post Office/government actually total $820,053.
There is also $75,954 in VAT The government must pay on the lease, at a rate of $6,330 per month, plus $111,177 per year to reimburse Mr Symonette and the other Town Centre Mall owners for financing a $500,000 upgrade to accommodate the facility.
Yesterday, the Elizabeth MP also revealed that approvals were given for housing construction to begin in New Providence and Abaco.
“The government has already approved housing work to begin in Grand Bahama and in Carmichael Road and after our recent site visit to Abaco and Eleuthera we expect work to begin as early as possible for those islands in 2022.
“Our visual assessment has evidenced the fact that there are many lots in subdivisions toured where there is infrastructure in place. The people of these communities will soon benefit from the fruits of our labour.”
There are also plans to improve the way the Department of Housing conducts its business.
Mrs Coleby-Davis said officials were working on establishing a consumer complaints section and customer service unit. A team was also dispatched to Abaco to address issues of “disorganisation” and “dysfunction” that have lingered in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, she said.
Another area of focus will be the Road Traffic department.
“We have also recently reviewed potential building designs and renderings for a new Road Traffic Building which will include a bus terminal and inspection passageway for small motor vehicles and separate inspection passageway and inspection area for heavy trucks.”
She said more detailed information will follow once a review is completed by Cabinet.
Comments
stillwaters 8 hours, 20 minutes ago
Good news at last! Building of houses on three islands to begin soon. This is the kind of news we want to hear right now. Well done, Minister. Boost up the hospital, fix the schools, fix Sandilands, help Abaco.......these things make you look good....forget the post office......that makes you look petty.
TigerB 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
So this government ain broke then? A new Post Office was not in their original plan.
stillwaters 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
If the government is broke, how come they are hiring left and right.....all their people must be straight by now....boards, lifeguards,etc. If they are broke, they are sure not acting like it.
realfreethinker 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Why you think bread basket items are now 10%
John 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
So what is the future you f the post office in 5, 10 20 years from now? What is significance of building specifically for a Post Office. Can other services be incorporated with the Post Office to ensure the building does not become obsolete. Will the building be easily converted for another use should the post office become obsolete? How cost effective will it be to break the Town Center Mall’s lease I four years as opposed to seeking better terms. That is to say ‘da post office is done deer. What is the opportunity costs and other costs associated with digging it up and moving elsewhere after such a short period and after the country was out of a main post off for so long. Are you cutting off your face to despise your nose?
