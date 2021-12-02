Plans In The Works For New Post Office Home

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis told Parliament yesterday there were plans in the works for a permanent home to house the General Post Office.

“In the first quarter of next year I will bring further information as it relates to providing a modern structure and finding a permanent home for the Post Office,” she said.

The Town Centre Mall currently houses the Post Office.

The announcement raises questions about her previous statement last month that to break the current lease for the General Post Office before it ends in 2024 would be too costly.

In November, she told Members of Parliament the Davis administration was “not be able to move forward at this time” with any plans to relocate the facility due to the lease terms and rates the Minnis administration agreed to on July 12, 2019 with owners of the building, which include former Cabinet minister Brent Symonette.

Speaking as she tabled the lease document in Parliament last month, she said: “Even if the government were to find a more suitable and cost-effective location, due to concerns about duplicated costs and the amounts already expanded, we would not be able to move forward at this time.

“Those are the facts. I will allow those within earshot to form their own conclusion regarding whether they believe the government received value for money or not.”

The General Post Office’s annual rental rate was set at $632,952 over the five-year period for 52,746 square feet. This equates to $12 per square foot per annum, with the monthly rental figure pegged at $52,746. Thus, the total gross rental income received by the Town Centre Mall’s owners over the five-year period will be $3.165m.

The true annual payments by the Post Office/government actually total $820,053.

There is also $75,954 in VAT The government must pay on the lease, at a rate of $6,330 per month, plus $111,177 per year to reimburse Mr Symonette and the other Town Centre Mall owners for financing a $500,000 upgrade to accommodate the facility.

Yesterday, the Elizabeth MP also revealed that approvals were given for housing construction to begin in New Providence and Abaco.

“The government has already approved housing work to begin in Grand Bahama and in Carmichael Road and after our recent site visit to Abaco and Eleuthera we expect work to begin as early as possible for those islands in 2022.

“Our visual assessment has evidenced the fact that there are many lots in subdivisions toured where there is infrastructure in place. The people of these communities will soon benefit from the fruits of our labour.”

There are also plans to improve the way the Department of Housing conducts its business.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said officials were working on establishing a consumer complaints section and customer service unit. A team was also dispatched to Abaco to address issues of “disorganisation” and “dysfunction” that have lingered in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, she said.

Another area of focus will be the Road Traffic department.

“We have also recently reviewed potential building designs and renderings for a new Road Traffic Building which will include a bus terminal and inspection passageway for small motor vehicles and separate inspection passageway and inspection area for heavy trucks.”

She said more detailed information will follow once a review is completed by Cabinet.