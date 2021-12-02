Six More Confirmed Deaths From Covid

THE COVID-19 death toll has risen by six after several unclassified deaths were added to this category on Tuesday.

The nation’s death toll from the virus is now 677, with 58 other deaths under investigation.

The deceased — three men and three women — were all New Providence residents. Their ages range from 48 to 85. They died between August 26 and September 12.

Health officials also said 11 new COVID cases were recorded on Tuesday, with 22,802 cases now confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the latest data, 23 people are in hospital with the virus.