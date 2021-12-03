10 More Covid-19 Deaths

TEN more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed.

The deaths reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday were previously listed as under investigation. The COVID-19 death toll has now climbed to 695. Nine of the deceased were from New Providence while one was from Grand Bahama.

Their ages ranged from 54 to 91years. They died between September 23 and November 11.

Thirty-six other deaths are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 16 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the nation’s toll up to that point to 22,825.

Seventeen people are in hospital with the Covid.