Man Arrested At Airport For Marijuana Possession

AN American tourist’s vacation in paradise ended before it began as he was arrested at the airport for marijuana possession shortly after his arrival.

Abram Yakabuv was taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit after US customs officers at Lynden Pindling International Airport found 2.3 grams of Indian hemp in his luggage on December 2.

He pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession when he appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The court was told that on the day in question, an officer at LPIA went to the US Customs screening area. There he spoke with an American border agent who gave him certain information that prompted him to conduct a search of Yakabuv. During his investigation, the officer found a black plastic pouch with $40 worth of marijuana in the New York native’s carry-on luggage.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to a nearby station. When he was questioned in custody, he admitted having possession and control of the drugs. He also said he bought the drugs in NYC and used it for his depression and anxiety.

On Friday, Yakabuv also told the magistrate he had the “prescribed” drugs for his personal use. He said he just flew into the country that morning and was not aware that marijuana was illegal in The Bahamas.

“I’m sorry I had to find that fact out the rough way,” he said.

After listening to his explanation Magistrate Serville accepted Yakabuv’s guilty plea and fined him $200, which he promptly paid.