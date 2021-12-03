Man Charged With Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 37-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday with attempted murder.

Ralph Williams appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville accused of attempting to kill a man on November 26.

Police alleged the accused also agreed to commit murder that same day after conspiring with others.

Due to the nature of the charges, Williams was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to April 2022 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.