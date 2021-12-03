Pm Presented With Key To The City Of Lauderhill, Florida

LAUDERHILL, Florida – Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis attended a dinner reception in Lauderhill, Florida, this week in honour of all those who helped The Bahamas in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Prime Minister Davis told invited guests, "We cannot do it alone. We are all one. You have a friend in me, in us, in The Bahamas."

Prime Minister Davis (pictured second left) was presented the Key to the City of Lauderhill, Florida, by Mayor of Lauderhill Ken Thurston (third left).

And December 2, 2021 was declared “Philip Edward Davis Day”.

(Photo/Courtesy, Bahamas Consulate General, Miami)