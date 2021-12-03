Probation For Marijuana Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A man caught with a quantity of marijuana was given probation on Friday.

Lesaen Taylor was arrested after officers found 1.14 ounces of Indian hemp in his home on November 24.

He pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession during his hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The prosecution said officers executed a search warrant on Taylor’s residence around 6.30 on the night in question. The court heard a subsequent search of the home led to the discovery of a clear plastic bag containing marijuana in one of the bedrooms.

Taylor was then arrested and taken to a nearby station. In an interview with police there, he owned up to the offence.

During the hearing, his attorney told the magistrate that his client was remorseful for his actions and pleaded guilty because he did not want to waste the court’s time.

After listening to the plea in mitigation, Magistrate McKinney placed Taylor on 18 months probation. If he is convicted within that time, he will be fined $500 or three months in prison.