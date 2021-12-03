U.S. Steps Up Testing Rule For Entry Into Country

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE United States has announced tightened entry requirements for travellers entering the country, requiring a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of departure regardless of vaccination status.This begins next week.

The US previously required travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel. The new measure is in response to the Omicron strain, which was detected in the US this week after being found in other countries.

Despite the US’ plans to implement stricter travel rules, Press Secretary Clint Watson said there is no need to add additional measures locally right now but the situation is being watched.

In a statement yesterday on the White House’s website, it was stated that the new actions “will ensure we are using these tools as effectively as possible to protect the American people against this variant and to continue to battle the Delta variant during the winter months when viruses tend to thrive.”

Testing protocols for international travellers are among the myriad of actions announced by the Biden administration to try to curb the spread of the new variant.

“Early next week, the United States will tighten pre-departure testing protocols by requiring all inbound international travellers to test within one day of departure globally, regardless of nationality or vaccination status. This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant,” according to the White House statement.

The US requirement for mask wearing during travel has also been extended.

“The Administration will continue to require masking during international or other public travel – as well as in transportation hubs such as airports or indoor bus terminals – through March 18 as we continue to battle COVID-19 this winter.

“The Transportation Security Administration will extend its implementing orders to maintain these requirements through March 18. Fines will continue to be doubled from their initial levels for non-compliance with the masking requirements – with a minimum fine of $500 and fines of up to $3,000 for repeat offenders.”

On Sunday, local officials announced The Bahamas has banned entry to non-residents who recently visited Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe and South Africa after the Omicron variant was detected in South Africa.

Those who are ordinary residents (citizens, permanent residents, individuals with work permits) may enter the country from those areas, but will be subject to quarantine for 14 days.

However, the Omicron variant has been detected in other countries, including Canada.

When asked if travel restrictions will be imposed on European and North American nations, Mr Watson answered: “I spoke to the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville this morning regarding it.

“. . .Right now there’s not a need for it, but they’re watching it. He spoke to PAHO. PAHO is not recommending it based on what the initial reports are. As you heard Dr Nikkiah Forbes said they’re still waiting on research. Right now, there’s not a need to add additional measures in place but they’re watching it and if there is a need to do so they will do so.”