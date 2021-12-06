Twenty New Covid Deaths Confirmed

COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 700, with 20 additional deaths reported by health officials over the weekend. The country now has 705 confirmed virus-related deaths.

Four deaths — accounted for in the December 4 dashboard — were reported yesterday.

The deceased include a 34-year-old New Providence woman who died on November 27; a 49-year-old New Providence man who died on November 29; a 54-year-old Eleuthera woman who died on November 27 and a 62-year-old New Providence woman who died on November 30.

Six deaths were recorded on Friday, December 4. According to the data, which was released on Saturday, the deceased included three men and three women who were all New Providence residents. Their deaths occurred between September 13 and November 11.

The ministry’s December 2 dashboard—released on Friday—notes 10 COVID-19 deaths, which were previously listed as under investigation. Nine of the deceased people were from New Providence while one was from Grand Bahama.

Their ages ranged from 54 to 91 years old. They died between September 23 and November 11.

Thirty-six other deaths are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 infections continue to be recorded in the low double or single digits with only 27 new cases over a three-day period.

The Ministry of Health said 16 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, two new cases were confirmed Friday and nine new cases were recorded on Saturday, bringing the nation’s virus toll since the start of the pandemic to 22,836.

According to the latest data provided by health officials, 20 people are in hospital with the disease.

The government’s latest vaccine tracker shows that 148,952 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (excluding those who have taken the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine) as of December 4.

To make an appointment to get vaccinated, visit vax.gov.bs.