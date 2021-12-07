Cooper Optimistic Omicron Won’T Hurt Tourism

By RASHAD ROLLE

TOURISM and Investments Minister Chester Cooper said officials are cautiously optimistic the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, will not significantly affect the tourism industry and investments.

His comment came during a Heads of Agreement signing for the Cotton Bay project in South Eleuthera. Mr Cooper said since coming to office, the Davis administration has seen robust interest in investments.

Asked about COVID-19’s impact on those potential projects, he said: “We do not live in a vacuum on these issues. We haven’t yet seen any new cases of this new variant in The Bahamas, but we know it’s a matter of time. We see some changes in the international travel policy. The United States, they’ve implemented new travel requirements, shortening the period of time that a test is valid for example. We think that we can manage this effectively. We have enhanced our protocols and we are working along with our testing partners to ensure that testing is readily available in all of our main island destinations.

“It is important that we move and transition with the times. We are concerned that if there is a quarantine required on return to the United States that might be harmful to our industry and harmful to our advancement in terms of our rebound, but so far it appears, and I’m not a health expert, but so far it appears that this variant is no more dangerous than the Delta variant based on the results over the past two weeks. We are cautiously optimistic. We have been through this before. We have managed it effectively. The professionals at the Ministry of Tourism are speaking actively with the professionals at the Ministry of Health and we are ready to face whatever challenge might come.”

Last month, Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu said projections for the first and second quarter of 2022 are strong despite recent surges in COVID-19 cases in key markets.