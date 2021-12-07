Cooper Optimistic Omicron Won’T Hurt Tourism

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
TOURISM and Investments Minister Chester Cooper said officials are cautiously optimistic the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, will not significantly affect the tourism industry and investments.
His comment came during a Heads of Agreement signing for the Cotton Bay project in South Eleuthera. Mr Cooper said since coming to office, the Davis administration has seen robust interest in investments.
Asked about COVID-19’s impact on those potential projects, he said: “We do not live in a vacuum on these issues. We haven’t yet seen any new cases of this new variant in The Bahamas, but we know it’s a matter of time. We see some changes in the international travel policy. The United States, they’ve implemented new travel requirements, shortening the period of time that a test is valid for example. We think that we can manage this effectively. We have enhanced our protocols and we are working along with our testing partners to ensure that testing is readily available in all of our main island destinations.
“It is important that we move and transition with the times. We are concerned that if there is a quarantine required on return to the United States that might be harmful to our industry and harmful to our advancement in terms of our rebound, but so far it appears, and I’m not a health expert, but so far it appears that this variant is no more dangerous than the Delta variant based on the results over the past two weeks. We are cautiously optimistic. We have been through this before. We have managed it effectively. The professionals at the Ministry of Tourism are speaking actively with the professionals at the Ministry of Health and we are ready to face whatever challenge might come.”
Last month, Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu said projections for the first and second quarter of 2022 are strong despite recent surges in COVID-19 cases in key markets.
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Neither will openness about what the UK Colony's government is keepin' hidden from the popoulaces about UFOs'...Affect the tourism industry and investments and everything else like this and that since, sometin' outside the ordinary, had've breached security at de previous office of de premier.
In fact, turn the colony's paranormal secrets into a new tourism and financial sector.
Please, premier, enough smoke and mirrors government's denials about de paranormal experiences of a growing number we UK Colony's out islanders.
Just has summons Mr. Minnis and Renward as government's Star Witness's. ― Yes?
Alan1 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Chester Cooper is new to this position and is,sadly, taking advice from the Tourism Ministry officials who have helped to seriously damage our tourism by implementing the Health Visa. I am told by travel agencies in Canada and the U.S.A. that this cumbersome Visa is deterring bookings. People can travel with ease everywhere else so why come to The Bahamas with its cumbersome and expensive requirements. Now that Canada and the U.S.A. are requiring expensive PCR tests before returning for both residents and visitors and all the uncertainties involved in travel including sudden impositions of quarantines and stays at expensive airport hotels most people will not just bother to book anywhere. Many fear they will be stranded at their travel destination causing a multitude of problems.How our Tourism officials can seriously tell the Minister that we will not be affected is breathtaking in its inaccuracy. We have now severe competition from so many destinations compared to thirty years ago and we are falling behind. The Health Visa has just accelerated the problem. The PLP promised to abolish the Visa but as soon as Cooper was sworn in he declared it would continue!
TalRussell 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Youse laugh when subject De Unexplained is talked but just moments ago de Chinese Rover has discovered a Mysterious House on de Moon's far side.
Now, will youse take seriously de idea of De Unexplained as a new tourism sector, ― Yes?
