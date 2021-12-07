Tourism’S Fears ‘Knee Jerk’ Covid Reaction

• ‘Large guest volume’ hit if PCR test ‘across the board’

• BHTA chief ‘more concerned about going backwards’

• ‘Very dicey and hair raising’ to gain test result in time

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Government was yesterday urged to avoid “knee jerk reactions” to new COVID variants as hotels voiced fears that “across-the-board” PCR testing could undermine their Christmas trade.

Benjamin Simmons, proprietor of the The Other Side and Ocean View properties in Harbour Island/Eleuthera, told Tribune Business that returning to a policy of requiring PCR tests for both vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists travelling to The Bahamas “would definitely discourage a large volume of our guests” from coming.

Given that current evidence regarding the latest Omicron COVID strain was inconclusive, especially as to whether it as deadly and infectious as the ‘Delta’ variant, he warned that the extra cost associated with PCR tests and the ease of obtaining them (and the results) within the present five-day pre-travel window could act as a travel deterrent just prior to the critical festive period.

Speaking after Dr Michael Darville, minister of health and wellness, revealed that the Government is considering whether to introduce mandatory PCR testing for all travellers regardless of vaccination status, Mr Simmons said: “The concern was expressed that depending on what part of the US you are coming from, it could be difficult to get one.

“I think that is a concern, and that would definitely discourage a large volume of our guests. As far as I know, the conditions associated with the Omicron variant are generally pretty mild. Unless proven otherwise, it’s a bit of a knee jerk reaction that could be damaging to the economy if we implement the requirement of a PCR test for all.”

Joy Jibrilu, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation’s director-general, recently said up to 70 percent of The Bahamas’ hotel guests are arriving fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Presently, those persons just need to produce a rapid antigen test taken within five days of travel to enter this nation. It is only the unvaccinated that must take a COVID PCR test.

However, Dr Darville told local media that the Government is mulling whether to mandate RT-PCR testing for all travellers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, due to Omicron’s emergence. Implementing such a policy would thus increase costs, and obstacles to travel, for some 70 percent of The Bahamas’ tourism customers.

Mr Simmons said persons would struggle to take the PCR test, and obtain the results, within the five-day travel window that is stipulated. “I would be concerned if they’re going to go to across-the-board PCR testing,” he told Tribune Business.

“I don’t know if Omicron has proven to be as deadly as the Alpha or Delta variants. I’d leave it up to the doctors to decide, but as a businessman I’d definitely be concerned for that outcome [OCR testing for all] unless absolutely necessary. That didn’t go so well last time.

“I’m not a medical professional, but everything I’ve heard so far is inconclusive as to whether it’s a more deadly variant, whether it’s more contagious, whether are more hospitalisations. I’m hopeful we’re approaching the endemic cycle of COVID-19 and can just get on with it.”

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president, yesterday said the industry was set to discuss the Omicron variant and possible changes to the COVID testing regime at its meeting this week. He suggested that narrowing the testing window from the present five days may be a better solution than mandating PCR tests for all incoming travellers.

“Certainly the health and welfare of our tourism sector is paramount,” the BHTA chief told Tribune Business. “We will certainly engage the Government if we feel this will become a deterrent to business, and the pace of business in the ongoing recovery of tourism in The Bahamas.

“There’s no question in my mind that there needs to be a balance between implementation of health protocols to ensure the safety of the tourism sector and ensuring a prolonged recovery. This is a very difficult position we find ourselves in. Certainly, I’m sure the Government is also reviewing the other issues that may impact this, which would be the shortening of the window for testing.

“That would be, in our opinion, a better approach then the PCR test, which is not necessarily readily available in the time period required.” Mr Sands pledged that the hotel and tourism industry will “engage and collaborate” with the Ministry of Health on the matter as needed.

“We don’t want anything that could possibly retard growth but we don’t want to do anything by lack of action that could cause the demise of, and retard, growth in this sector,” he reiterated. “It has to be a balanced approach, and I think whatever decision is made will address the two issues: Safety and also not retarding the ongoing recovery.”

Acknowledging that “tough decisions” will continue to arise as The Bahamas works its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the BHTA president declined to comment on the likely impact for the sector’s Christmas and New Year business, and peak winter 2022, if mandatory PCR testing was reimposed for all incoming Bahamian and tourist travellers.

“I don’t want to jump to any conclusions and be a naysayer on that particular issue,” he added. “I am more concerned about The Bahamas going backwards rather than forwards. We have to continue to rely on the science, and the scientific advice, but also consult on the next steps that may or may not be taken.

“We also have to look at what other responsible jurisdictions are doing as well, especially in the Caribbean. We have to look at best practices, and see what will work and what is in the best interests of all parties in The Bahamas.”

Kerry Fountain, the Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board’s executive director, told Tribune Business that while “anything that protects the country and our industry from contracting COVID is, generally speaking, good”, the requirement for all to take a PCR test “adds to the expense of the vacation” by several hundred dollars depending on how many are travelling.

And, while rapid antigen test results were often available within 10-15 minutes, those for PCR tests often took two-three days to come through, thereby making it “very dicey and hair raising” as to whether persons could obtain them - and an approved Bahamas health travel visa - within the required five-day window.

The availability of PCR tests, and the ability to access timely results, was also questionable in Family Islands such as Long Island, San Salvador, Acklins and Crooked Island given the lack of regularly scheduled airlift.