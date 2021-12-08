Governor General Tours Hospital

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith conducted his annual Christmas visit and tour of Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday.

Led by Charlene Davis, Principal Nursing Officer at Princess Margaret Hospital, the tour included the Children’s Ward, and the newly renovated and recommissioned Male Surgical Ward I, and Medical/Surgical Ward East.

Also present were Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville; Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Wellness Colin Higgs; Jack Thompson, Secretary to the Governor General, Andrew Edwards, Chairman of the Board of the Public Hospitals Authority; Catherine Weech, Managing Director, Public Hospitals Authority; Dr Caroline Burnett- Garraway, Medical Chief of Staff, other health officials, and Rev Canon Sebastian Campbell, the Officiant who blessed the areas visited.

After a red carpet greeting by health officials, the Governor General commenced his tour of the Children’s Ward, where he interacted with patients and presented gifts.

He next participated in the cutting of ribbons and unveiling of plaques of the newly renovated wards, followed by anointing with holy water, and intercessions led by Canon Campbell.

The Governor General was excited to be able to commence the tour of the public health facilities especially after the scaled down version in 2020 due to the height of COVID-19 pandemic. He will also tour Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, and the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Photos: Patrick Hanna/BIS